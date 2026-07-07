Nicki Minaj Praised By Donald Trump As ‘So Hot’ And ‘Respected’ During Cozy Rose Garden White House Visit

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Nicki Minaj made a visit to the White House this week, where Donald Trump once again sang her praises.

The rapper was in Washington D.C. to attend Rose Garden Club Lunch, a gathering that typically serves as a social and political event for administration officials or invited supporters. During Trump’s speech at the event on Monday, July 6, he called out Nicki Minaj, referring to her as “so hot” while gushing about her growing support for his administration.

Throughout both of his terms, Trump has been vocal about his appreciation for celebrity supporters, and Minaj has become one of the highest-profile entertainers to publicly align herself with him in recent years.

While discussing Nicki and singing her praises, Trump described her as “so hot” before reiterating that he doesn’t necessarily view her as a Republican or even a conservative. Instead, he said he considers Minaj a “common sense person.”

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