Maryland Mother Blames Fake Kidnapper For Daughter's Death
Maryland Mother Claimed A Stranger Kidnapped Her 3-Year-Old — Prosecutors Say She Beat Her To Death And Hid Her Body In A Suitcase
Darrian Randle, a Maryland mother, has been convicted of murdering her 3-year-old daughter Nola Dinkins and concealing the child’s body inside a suitcase, according to reports from CBS News, Delaware Online and People.
On Monday, June 8, Darrian Randle was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse resulting in the 2025 death of her daughter, Nola.
What happend to Nola Dinkins?
Randle had initially reported the child missing on June 10, 2025, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police. Randle, now 32, told authorities that her daughter had been abducted at gunpoint by an unknown white man in New Castle County. Investigators later determined her account was false, and she was charged the following day in connection with Nola’s disappearance.
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Authorities later discovered Nola’s severely malnourished body wrapped in plastic inside a suitcase. Court documents obtained by Delaware Online state that the child was killed on June 9, 2025, at a home in North East, Maryland, where Randle’s boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, was staying.
Prosecutors alleged that Randle beat her daughter to death before hiding her body in a suitcase with the assistance of Britten, 44. Britten was charged in June 2025 with accessory to first- and second-degree murder in connection with the case, according to CBS News.
According to court documents cited by Delaware Online, Randle allegedly struck Nola more than 20 times before the child collapsed. Britten then attempted CPR, but Nola could not be revived. The pair reportedly transported the girl’s “emaciated body” in Britten’s 2019 BMW before returning home and placing her remains inside a suitcase.
Investigators said the suitcase was left on the basement steps overnight. The following morning, Randle allegedly asked Britten to move it elsewhere. Police later recovered the suitcase containing Nola’s body in a “vacant lot” near Britten’s property.
Darrian Randle’s sentencing is pending, Cedrick Britten is scheduled to stand trial.
Authorities charged Britten with allegedly helping conceal Dinkins’ body. He is scheduled to stand trial in August 2026. Separately, Randle is facing felony charges in Delaware for allegedly filing a false police report. Her sentencing is set for October 2026, and she could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
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