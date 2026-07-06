When A Black Woman Stands Her Ground — America Will Find A Way To Make Her The Villain [Op-Ed]

Source: ABC News / Screenshot There’s an old bit from the 1986 standup special “Robin Williams: An Evening at the Met” in which Williams discusses the crazy gun culture in the United States (because, yes, it’s been a problem for a long time). “It’s in the Constitution! You have the right to bear arms or the right to arm bears. Whatever you want to do!” Williams quips. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Rest In Preference’ — Ashlee Jenae’s Death Sparks Conversations On Black Women’s Safety & Sanity In Dating: 27 Reactions

I have never been able to delete that from my brain, and whenever I hear or read the phrase “the right to bear arms,” my mind immediately fills in “or the right to arm bears.” Because although Amurikkkah loves her guns and you will have to pry them from her cold, dead hands, “Americans” would rather arm a bear than a Black person. The rights given to gun owners apply to everyone on paper, but their application to Black people is always subjective, and we are seeing that play out right now in the case of the Black woman who shot and killed a white man in a Florida Walmart parking lot.

Video: Black woman shoots and kills white man repeatedly advancing on her In case you missed it, on Friday, I wrote about the Black woman who shot and killed a white man in a Florida Walmart parking lot following an argument over a parking space. As I noted then: A Black woman in Broward County, Florida, stood her ground in the parking lot of a Walmart shopping center on Tuesday. She was involved in a verbal dispute with a white man over the parking space she had just pulled into. As the woman, who has not been identified by authorities, backs away from who authorities identify as 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, the video shows he continues to move toward her, even as she points a gun at him as she backs away. ABC News reports that witnesses say the woman told Diguglielmo repeatedly that she would shoot him if he continued walking toward her. Diguglielmo reportedly walked away, then quickly returned to walk toward the woman again. That is when she shot him. Diguglielmo later died from his wounds. The woman told law enforcement that she acted in self-defense, and according to ABC News, witness accounts seem to corroborate her story. Anyone who watches the video can see she defended herself against a white man who can be clearly seen advancing toward her even as she raises a gun and asks him to back off, warning him of what will happen if he does. It sounds like a pretty cut-and-dry case of Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, right? She was backing away. He followed her around a car. She kept backing up. He kept advancing at her, even as she pointed a gun at him and told him she would shoot him if he kept advancing. He kept advancing, so she shot him. She then stayed at the scene and waited for the police to arrive. She had nothing to hide. The point at which he continued to walk up on her, after she had repeatedly warned him, was the point at which she no longer had a duty to retreat. She protected herself. That should be the story. The framing and the narrative are just as important as the outcome.