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Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Morning Dew (Donk)'

Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Single ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ To Kick Off B’Day’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

In a surprise move, Beyoncé has gifted her loyal BeyHive with the release of '"Morning Dew (Donk)" just in time for the 20th anniversary of her iconic album 'B'Day.'

Published on July 6, 2026
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A black and white photograph of a person's torso and legs lying on the ground, with the text "MORNING DEW (DONK)" visible at the top of the image.
Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé just blessed the BeyHive with a B’Day surprise!

On Saturday, Beyoncé released “Morning Dew (Donk),” her first new solo song in two years, launching a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary reissue of B’Day, the chart-topping sophomore album she famously released on her 25th birthday on Sept. 4, 2006.

Parkwood Entertainment reports that the new track reunites Beyoncé with Pharrell Williams and The-Dream, who co-wrote the song alongside Darius Dixon. Beyoncé and Pharrell also share production credits on the record, which will appear on the forthcoming 20th anniversary edition of B’Day.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Were Delusional!’ — For 25 Years, Fans Swore Destiny’s Child Was High In This Interview — Michelle Williams Says The Real Story Is Much Wilder

The release arrives with a lyric video directed by frequent collaborator Cliff Watts that repurposes archival footage from the B’Day era. Watts, who photographed Beyoncé’s iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover around the time of the album’s original release, helmed the nostalgic visual companion, Parkwood reports.

Originally released in September 2006, B’Day marked Beyoncé’s second consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, debuting atop the chart with first-week sales of 541,196 copies in the United States. The project also dominated internationally, reaching No. 1 in markets including Japan, where it climbed to the top of the International Album Chart within three days.

“Morning Dew (Donk)” is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the expanded 20th anniversary edition of B’Day set to arrive Sept. 4.

RELATED CONTENT: He Tried It With Beyoncé — Man Who Stole Unreleased Music Cuts Deal, Dodges Full Prison Time

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B'Day beyonce Darius Dixon Morning Dew (Donk) Parkwood Entertainment Pharrell Williams The Dream
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