How To Survive This Week’s Dangerous Heat Wave Without Losing Your Cool

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If stepping outside this week feels like opening the door to an oven, you are not imagining it. Millions of people across the Northeast and much of the eastern United States are experiencing dangerous temperatures as another major heat wave settles in just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Read on to see how you can stay safe, cool, and functional this week.

While summer often brings cookouts, family gatherings, and outdoor celebrations, extreme heat can quickly turn dangerous, especially for older adults, children, people with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers, and communities without reliable air conditioning.

According to the National Weather Service, heat waves are prolonged periods of unusually hot weather that can strain both the human body and public infrastructure. Experts also warn that humidity makes conditions even more dangerous because it limits the body’s ability to cool itself through sweat. As explained by The Conversation, high humidity can make temperatures feel significantly hotter than they actually are, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Whether you are heading to work, planning holiday festivities, or simply trying to stay comfortable at home, here are a few ways to protect yourself.

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