Lori Harvey Slays In Sizzling Shoot For Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila, As The It Girl Is Named Chief Creative Advisor Of The Brand

Bringing an added boost of luxury to the brand, Harvey will take over the Coramino Woman platform to help curate experiences that “celebrate style, culture, community and modern celebration,” according to a press release. The 29-year-old mogul in the making will help usher in a new era and become the only celeb—aside from Hart himself—to act as the face of the brand.

“We’ve spent the last four years building Gran Coramino Tequila with me at the center,” Hart said of the move. “As the brand has grown exponentially, we knew it was time to expand our focus on the female audience and bring in a woman who our audience trusts and has the creative vision to launch the Coramino Woman campaign and initiative. Lori is the perfect choice, her audience is loyal, her taste is impeccable and she is an expert in fully immersing herself into a brand’s eco-system to make a real impact. I’ve always said I am just getting started, and betting on Lori the way I bet on myself is another example of how Gran Coramino is the tequila for the Hardest Workers in the room.”

According to a press release from the brand, Gran Coramino saw an 85% boost in sales last year, and with Harvey positioned as the right person to harness the buying power of women, that growth is expected to continue. The model and influencer is also pulling double duty in her new role by appearing in the official ad for what the brand is calling #CoraminoSummer. A swimsuit and Lori go together real bad, so it’s only fitting that she’s wearing one in the official announcement post for her new position.

“Luxury, for me, has always been about intention. It’s about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are,” Lori said of her new role. “What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it’s a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That’s why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it’s a role where I have real creative impact. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren’t afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we’re building around the brand.”

There are plans to bring Gran Coramino to the people through curated activations and cultural events with Harvey leading the charge on shaping the brand narrative and putting the Coramino woman in the driver’s seat. With such mastery at crafting her personal brand, it makes sense that others would start to take notice. We’ll have our eyes peeled for what we know will be a hot summer with Lori leading the way.

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