‘Nature’s Ozempic’ Or Just Another Diet Fad? Why Thousands Of Women Are Drinking Gelatin To Lose Weight—And What Doctors Want You To Know

Supporters of the trend say the mixture forms a gel-like substance in the stomach that takes up space, helping them feel fuller before eating. Some have even suggested it works similarly to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, which have surged in popularity for their ability to help treat Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss.

The latest wellness trend taking over social media has users reaching for an unexpected pantry staple in hopes of shedding pounds: unflavored gelatin. Across TikTok and Instagram, influencers are touting the thickening agent as “nature’s Ozempic,” claiming that mixing a spoonful into warm water and drinking it 15 to 30 minutes before a meal can help curb appetite without the need for a prescription weight loss medication.

According to Dr. Stephanie Widmer, an emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist, the gelatin Ozempic trend “may be a quick fix but is not a magic bullet for weight loss.”

“The biggest issue is that most viral claims about gelatin and weight loss are overstated,” Widmer told ABC News in an interview published June 24. “Gelatin can fit into a healthy diet, but it certainly should not replace balanced meals. It shouldn’t replace fiber, fruits, vegetables, and other protein sources that may actually help you feel full longer.”

While gelatin is a source of protein, Widmer says it doesn’t work the same way as GLP-1 medications, despite what many social media posts suggest.

“Gelatin is mostly a protein. It can help you feel fuller for a short period of time, whereas GLP-1s really work on a hormonal level. These are two entirely different things,” she said.

GLP-1 medications, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, mimic a naturally occurring hormone released in the gut after eating. The drugs help the pancreas produce more insulin, lowering blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. They also slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach and help regulate appetite, making people feel fuller for longer and contributing to weight loss.

The medications have become increasingly popular in recent years and are sold under brand names including Ozempic and Wegovy.

While gelatin can be part of a healthy, protein-rich diet, experts say it should not be viewed as a substitute for evidence-based weight loss treatments or a balanced eating plan. Because nutritional needs vary from person to person, anyone considering significant dietary changes should consult a physician or registered dietitian before trying the viral gelatin Ozempic trend.