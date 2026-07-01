Doctors Told Her Not To Leave The Hospital. Days Later, Her 4-Year-Old Son Was Dead. Now His Mother Faces Manslaughter Charges.

Latoya Washington Manslaughter Charge: What Happened? According to police, the tragic chain of events began on Jan. 23, 2025, when Washington’s 4-year-old son was taken to a local hospital after experiencing multiple seizures. Medical professionals treated the child and prescribed medication designed to help prevent future seizures. Investigators say hospital staff advised Washington not to discharge her son at that time. However, authorities allege that she chose to leave the hospital with the child despite those medical recommendations. Police further allege that after returning home, Washington failed to administer the prescribed seizure medication as directed. According to investigators, the child suffered additional seizures on Jan. 24 and again on Jan. 25. According to CBS News, on Jan. 25, police and firefighters responded to the French Quarter Apartments after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. Emergency responders found the 4-year-old not breathing and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child was later pronounced dead, authorities said. The Detroit News noted that emergency personnel responded to Washington’s Southfield home before transporting the boy to the hospital, where he ultimately died. Following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, prosecutors filed involuntary homicide charges against Washington, arguing that her alleged failure to provide necessary medical care directly contributed to the fatal outcome.

Authorities Respond. Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren described the case as a devastating reminder of the responsibility caregivers have when caring for children with serious medical conditions. “This case is a heartbreaking reminder that children, especially those with medical conditions, depend entirely on the adults responsible for their care,” Chief Elvin Barren said in a statement, according to CBS News. “Parents and caregivers must take medical concerns seriously, follow treatment plans, and seek immediate medical attention when a child’s condition worsens. A vulnerable child cannot advocate for themselves, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being.” RELATED CONTENT: Florida Day Care Worker Says She ‘Spazzed Out’ Over Text Message After 3-Month-Old Suffers Fractures To Leg, Ribs, & Skull