Alyssa Thomas Becomes The Latest Target Of Caitlin ‘Coddle’ Clark’s Cult After Viral WNBA ‘Altercation’ [Op-Ed]

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty When my eldest godson Amari was a toddler and learning to walk, he tripped and fell often. Because he was the first child I had ever babysat solo, every tumble sent me into a mini spiral. My instinct was to execute what best can be described as a frantic rescue mission. I’d drop whatever I was doing and rush over to him, scoop him up, and anxiously ask him if he was ok while my mind was already mapping out the quickest route to the nearest emergency room. Before long, this became our pattern. He would fall, immediately look up to scan my face as he started to whimper, and then begin screaming bloody murder based entirely on the terror reflected in my eyes. RELATED CONTENT: Caitlin Clark’s Cult Is Unraveling & Now The World Sees What Black Women Peeped From Jump: White Mediocrity [Op-Ed] One afternoon, our alarmist routine unfolded in front of his family, leaving them thoroughly bewildered by his extreme reaction and my over-the-top panic. At that moment, they didn’t recognize either one of us. Fortunately for both of us, a family member offered me a pivotal piece of insight, pointing out gently that I was teaching him how to react before he had an opportunity to check in with himself and evaluate his physical reality. His tears had become a mirror of my panic. The next time it was just the two of us, I tested the advice. When he took an inevitable spill, I forced myself to remain stationary. I sat back, watched calmly out of the corner of my eye, and gently told him to get back up. He had still looked at me to gauge my expression and response, but when he saw calm instead of full on panic, he learned to brush himself off and keep walking. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has become that toddler, and her blindingly loyal fans have become the over-anxious, hyper-reactive babysitters.

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty If you have spent any time on social media in the past day or so, you have undoubtedly witnessed the flashpoint everyone is talking about. A second-quarter play involving Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas and Caitlin Clark has gone viral and raised questions about whether the refs should have intervened. I will get back to that specific controversy in a moment. First, I want to look at a play in the opening quarter. Clark went up for a three-pointer, took a mid-air foul, and landed awkwardly. As her ankle appeared to roll slightly upon landing, I grimaced watching from my living room, thinking she had been injured. It felt like the refs blew their whistles before she landed. She recovered immediately, staying on her feet through the contact and bouncing right back with a pep in her step. When it happens, an instantaneous whistle from the officials seems to trigger a Pavlovian response in Clark, functioning as a physical green light that no theatrics are needed. Related Stories The Health Challenges That Can Quietly Follow Jaw Trauma

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Juneteenth: 15 Powerful Facts That Reveal The Holiday’s True History If she hadn’t heard that whistle, I’m not confident that based on past behavior, she would have bounced back. History (and lots of tape) indicates the likelier scenario would have included her cascading onto the floor with more force than had been inflicted upon her. In fact, she has been thrown off by a lot less. The most extreme example happened during a preseason game this year when her own ponytail whipped her across the face. Despite the defender’s hands being nowhere near her, her head snapped back as if caught in a gale-force wind, as she recoiled as if she’d been attacked by her defender. Another incident unfolded later in the Mercury/Fever matchup. Clark went up for a shot, flopped heavily in front of her defender, landing in a heap on the floor. This time, she stayed down, grimacing and clutching her back. She stayed in the game and played all of the second quarter and most of the third before citing back pain that required her to exit. Neither of these plays from the most recent game has garnered as much attention on social media because neither fits into the longtime narrative she’s created that her fans have bought into. Clark has established a well-earned reputation as a flopper who routinely exaggerates even minor physical contact to manipulate officials, and who has learned that physical confrontations, instigated or amplified, are equally useful for getting the crowd and her fans watching from home worked up. In a previous matchup between the two teams earlier this week, when Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner stood pointing at one another with teammates pulling them apart, Clark turned away from the standoff and raised an arm toward the upper deck, urging the crowd louder, conducting the noise as if she wanted to see the fire she started spread.