Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Wife Of Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan, Dead At 90

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, wife of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, has died at the age of 90.

A message posted to the Final Call website from Student Minister Ishmael R. Muhammad, On Behalf of The Executive Council of the Nation of Islam read as follows:

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased).

We thank Allah for the precious life of a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Mother Khadijah will forever be cherished and remembered. May Allah give His unequaled comfort to the family as we mourn this tremendous loss and lift the family in our prayers and thoughts.

Allah, there is no God but He, He gives life and to Him is our eventual return.

Funeral (Janazah) services will be sent as soon as it’s available.

The Farrakhans married in 1953 at St. Cyrpian’s Episcopal Church in Boston, and they had 9 children together, including Louis Farrakhan Jr., who preceded his mother in death in 2018; Mustapha; Joshua Nasir; Abnar; Donna; Hanan; Maria; Fatimah; and Khallada.

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