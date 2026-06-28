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Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Wife Of Louis Farrakhan, Dead At 90

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Wife Of Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan, Dead At 90

Mother Khadijah and Louis Farrakhan would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in September of this year.

Published on June 28, 2026
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MOTHER KHADIJAH FARRAKHAN WAVES
Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, wife of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, has died at the age of 90. 

A message posted to the Final Call website from Student Minister Ishmael R. Muhammad, On Behalf of The Executive Council of the Nation of Islam read as follows:

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah has returned to Allah (may Allah be pleased).

We thank Allah for the precious life of a loving wife, mother, a faithful devoted follower of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Mother Khadijah will forever be cherished and remembered. May Allah give His unequaled comfort to the family as we mourn this tremendous loss and lift the family in our prayers and thoughts.

Allah, there is no God but He, He gives life and to Him is our eventual return.

Funeral (Janazah) services will be sent as soon as it’s available.

The Farrakhans married in 1953 at St. Cyrpian’s Episcopal Church in Boston, and they had 9 children together, including Louis Farrakhan Jr., who preceded his mother in death in 2018; Mustapha; Joshua Nasir; Abnar; Donna; Hanan; Maria; Fatimah; and Khallada.

RELATED CONTENT: Farrakan’s ‘Million Man March’ 15 years later: Much Ado About Nothing

The Farrakhans were celebrated last year in a “sacred celebration” at The Salaam Restaurant in Chicago, which marked the 92nd birthday of Minister Farrakhan and “the unwavering strength and grace of his wife, Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.”

More from the Final Call:

Throughout the night, expressions of love and gratitude for Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, known as the First Lady and Mother of the Faithful, rang out with reverence. Her quiet strength, dignity, and commitment to her husband’s divine mission were repeatedly honored.

“She is the wind beneath his wings,” said Student Minister Abdul Rasul Muhammad, general manager of The Final Call and the evening’s emcee, quoting Minister Farrakhan. “She provides support, encouragement, and strength—often behind the scenes—that enables another to soar.”

He added, “She is one of the most beautiful women on the earth and will be remembered for generations to come for her sacrifices—known and unknown.”

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available. 

RELATED CONTENT: Farrakhan Says NBA Is Big Plantation And LeBron Is Sharecropper

Related Tags

Abdul Rasul Muhammad Allah Elijah Muhammad Executive Council of the Nation of Islam Farrakhans Ishmael R. Muhammad Joshua Nasir Khadijah Farrakhan louis farrakhan Louis Farrakhan Jr. Million Man March Mother Khadijah Farrakhan Nation of Islam
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