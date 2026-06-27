'Strung' Cast Spills On Peacock's Wildest Thriller Yet
Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones & The Cast Of ‘Strung’ Spill On Peacock’s Wildest Thriller Yet And The Ending You Won’t See Coming [Exclusive Video]
If there’s one thing we love, it’s a movie that makes us yell, “Girl, LEAVE!” at the screen. But Peacock’s Strung isn’t your average psychological thriller.
Premiering June 26 on Peacock, the new psychological thriller marks a chilling genre pivot for director Malcolm D. Lee, who trades romantic comedies for razor-sharp suspense in a film that’s equal parts glamorous, unsettling and impossible to predict.
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“Alan McElroy wrote an amazing script that I just could not put down,” he told MadameNoire. “It was such a page-turner. I was talking at the script… I said, ‘If they want to make this movie, I want to dip my toe in this water.'”
Produced by Tyler Perry and Jason Blum, Strung follows Layla (Chloe Bailey), a gifted violinist whose dream tutoring job for an affluent Los Angeles family quickly spirals into something far more sinister as dark secrets begin to unravel.
Ahead of the film’s premiere, MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel sat down with Malcolm D. Lee and stars Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Coco Jones, and Lucien Laviscount to talk red flags, surviving psychological thrillers, the craziest things they’ve done for a paycheck, and why Strung will have audiences convinced they’ve figured it all out…right before the rug gets pulled from under them.
“I don’t think the audiences are going to see what’s coming,” Lee teased. “We’re saying, ‘Look at this, look at this, look at this…’ and then—bam!”
The cast promises the ride is just as unpredictable as the trailer suggests.
“I think it’s a fun roller coaster ride,” Jones shared. “One minute you’re laughing, then you’re terrified… it’s really fun to go through this emotional roller coaster together.”
For the legendary Whitfield, Strung offers something audiences have been craving.
“It’s great escapism,” she said. “You get riveted in, and before you know it, the story unfolds in a way you didn’t expect.”
The conversation quickly spiraled into everything from Lucien admitting he likes to “dabble in things I probably shouldn’t,” to Whitfield’s wisdom about listening to your intuition, Jones revealing she once jumped out of a plane for YouTube, and an unexpected debate about whether my dog should start an Only Paws account.
In other words? Exactly the kind of chaotic, hilarious energy you’d hope for from one of the summer’s most stylish casts—before Strung leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew.
Watch our full interview above, then be sure to stream Strung when it premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 26. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.
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