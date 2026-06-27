Subscribe
Close
Entertainment News

'Strung' Cast Spills On Peacock's Wildest Thriller Yet

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones & The Cast Of ‘Strung’ Spill On Peacock’s Wildest Thriller Yet And The Ending You Won’t See Coming [Exclusive Video]

If there's one thing we love, it's a movie that makes us yell, "Girl, LEAVE!" at the screen. But Peacock's 'Strung' isn't your average psychological thriller.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a movie that makes us yell, “Girl, LEAVE!” at the screen. But Peacock’s Strung isn’t your average psychological thriller.

Premiering June 26 on Peacock, the new psychological thriller marks a chilling genre pivot for director Malcolm D. Lee, who trades romantic comedies for razor-sharp suspense in a film that’s equal parts glamorous, unsettling and impossible to predict.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Make Your Daddy Dead’ — Why ‘Is God Is’ Is The Black Woman Revenge Fantasy Hollywood Has Been Too Afraid To Make [Exclusive Video]

A young woman with braided hair holds a violin and gazes intensely, illuminated by a warm spotlight against a dark background.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

“Alan McElroy wrote an amazing script that I just could not put down,” he told MadameNoire. “It was such a page-turner. I was talking at the script… I said, ‘If they want to make this movie, I want to dip my toe in this water.'”

Produced by Tyler Perry and Jason Blum, Strung follows Layla (Chloe Bailey), a gifted violinist whose dream tutoring job for an affluent Los Angeles family quickly spirals into something far more sinister as dark secrets begin to unravel.

A man in a beige suit standing in a room with bookshelves in the background.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Ahead of the film’s premiere, MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel sat down with Malcolm D. Lee and stars Bailey, Lynn Whitfield, Coco Jones, and Lucien Laviscount to talk red flags, surviving psychological thrillers, the craziest things they’ve done for a paycheck, and why Strung will have audiences convinced they’ve figured it all out…right before the rug gets pulled from under them.

“I don’t think the audiences are going to see what’s coming,” Lee teased. “We’re saying, ‘Look at this, look at this, look at this…’ and then—bam!”

A young woman in a blue uniform sitting at a desk, focused on a laptop computer.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

The cast promises the ride is just as unpredictable as the trailer suggests.

“I think it’s a fun roller coaster ride,” Jones shared. “One minute you’re laughing, then you’re terrified… it’s really fun to go through this emotional roller coaster together.”

For the legendary Whitfield, Strung offers something audiences have been craving.

A woman with dark curly hair wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress sits at a table with wine glasses and a floral arrangement.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

“It’s great escapism,” she said. “You get riveted in, and before you know it, the story unfolds in a way you didn’t expect.”

The conversation quickly spiraled into everything from Lucien admitting he likes to “dabble in things I probably shouldn’t,” to Whitfield’s wisdom about listening to your intuition, Jones revealing she once jumped out of a plane for YouTube, and an unexpected debate about whether my dog should start an Only Paws account.

In other words? Exactly the kind of chaotic, hilarious energy you’d hope for from one of the summer’s most stylish casts—before Strung leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew.

A masked figure in a blue outfit peers through a metal railing.
Source: Peacock / Peacock

Watch our full interview above, then be sure to stream Strung when it premieres exclusively on Peacock on June 26. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

RELATED CONTENT: The Makings Of ‘Michael’ — Nia Long & Colman Domingo On Bringing The Jackson Family Drama To Life [Exclusive Video]

Related Tags

chloe bailey Coco Jones film Lucien Laviscount Lynn Whitfield Malcolm D. Lee movie peacock Thriller
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Blue Ivy Threw Up The Roc Sign And Our Timelines Have Been Lit Ever Since

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 24, 2026

Tia Mowry Gushes Over Her Man Javon'e: 'His Emotional Intelligence Is Amazing'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 24, 2026

Smitten Sista, Sista Tia Mowry Opens Up About New Love With Boyfriend, Says She Manifested Their Resplendent Relationship—'He's Amazing'

Bossip
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

Bossip
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A person in a blue bikini lounging on a chaise lounge in an outdoor patio area with black-framed glass walls, potted plants, and white globe lights.
51 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close