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Inside LL COOL J's Star-Studded NYC Juneteenth Celebration

LL COOL J, Zohran Mamdani, Letitia James & More Came Together For A Powerful ‘Rock The Blessings’ Juneteenth Celebration In NYC

LL COOL J's 'Rock The Blessings' celebration in NYC drew a large crowd, gathering at Greater Allen AME Cathedral to honor the Juneteenth holiday.

Published on June 23, 2026
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Rock The Blessings, LL COOL J, Juneteenth, Greater Allen AME Cathedral
Source: Photos courtesy of Black Adler. / Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People on June 19, 2026. Ben Crump, LL COOL J, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rev. Stephen A. Green (L to R) pose for a picture at the event.

LL COOL J brought music, faith, and civic engagement together for a major Juneteenth celebration in New York City on June 19. The hip-hop icon joined forces with Greater Allen AME Cathedral and his cultural platform Rock The Bells to host Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People, creating what organizers described as one of the largest Juneteenth gatherings the city had seen in recent years.

Held at Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, the event blended powerful gospel performances, community reflection, and appearances from some of the nation’s most influential political and civil rights leaders. The celebration arrived at a pivotal moment for New Yorkers, taking place just days before the city’s primary election and bringing together voices from across faith, government, and activism.

RELATED CONTENT: Softness Is Power: Juneteenth Reminds Black Women That Rest Is Revolutionary

Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People: a day of prayer, music and action. 

Rock The Blessings, LL COOL J, Juneteenth, Greater Allen AME Cathedral
Source: Photos courtesy of Black Adler. / Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People on June 19, 2026. Attendees raise their hands and rejoice at the event.

Rock The Blessings took place at Greater Allen AME Cathedral, one of the largest Black churches in the United States and a longstanding pillar of spiritual and civic leadership in New York. Presented in partnership with Rock The Bells, the evening was designed to honor the legacy of Juneteenth while highlighting the continued importance of community engagement and collective action.

The Rev. Stephen A. Green, Senior Pastor of Greater Allen AME Cathedral, led the crowd in prayer, calling on faith to be matched with action as attendees reflected on the significance of the historic day.

Music was a highlight, too. The star-studded event lineup featured some of gospel music’s most celebrated artists, including Israel & New Breed, Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence & Company, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr, Maranda Curtis, Jamal Roberts, Vincent Bohanan & SOV, Salt, and the renowned Greater Allen Cathedral Choir. Known for their chart-topping songs and inspiring live performances, the artists delivered an uplifting musical experience that reflected the spirit of freedom, resilience, and hope that Juneteenth represents.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, activist Tamika Mallory and attorney Ben Crump attended the big event.

The fun didn’t stop there. Attendees also heard from a distinguished roster of elected officials, civil rights advocates, and community leaders. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared, alongside civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, activist Tamika Mallory, and attorney Ben Crump.

Rock The Blessings, LL COOL J, Juneteenth, Greater Allen AME Cathedral
Source: Black Adler / Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People on June 19, 2026. LL COOL J speaks during service.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, has become an increasingly prominent national observance in recent years. Events across the country have honored the day through music, education, worship, and cultural programming, and organizers said Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People aimed to stand apart by bringing together a unique combination of faith leaders, artists, and policymakers under one roof.

For LL COOL J, whose Rock The Bells platform has evolved beyond music to champion culture, community, and social impact, the event reflected a continued commitment to celebrating Black excellence and fostering meaningful dialogue. As gospel music filled the sanctuary and community leaders took the stage, organizers hoped the evening would serve as both a celebration of freedom and a reminder of the work that remained ahead.

Rock The Blessings, LL COOL J, Juneteenth, Greater Allen AME Cathedral
Source: Photos courtesy of Black Adler. / Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People on June 19, 2026. Rev. Stephen A. Green smiles as he speaks to a packed audience during service.

“At such a critical moment in history, we are gathering to celebrate faith, freedom, and the future. This is where Gospel and Hip Hop converge, two traditions that have always carried our stories and moved our people forward,” shared Rev. Green in a statement ahead of the big event. “Through that shared power, we will share the rich legacy of our heritage and inspire hope for future generations.”

Rock The Blessings: Juneteenth for the People was one for the books!

RELATED CONTENT: Juneteenth: 15 Powerful Facts That Reveal The Holiday’s True History

Related Tags

BLESSINGS Juneteenth Letitia James LL Cool J Newsletter Rock The Bells Festival tamika mallory Zohran Mamdani
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