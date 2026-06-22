Luxury Wedding Catering Trends Are Pulling Black Couples Out West

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Engaged Black couples can exchange vows in style with luxury wedding catering and nature’s unbeatable decor out in Utah and the Rocky Mountain area. Sweeping landscapes from canyons to rivers provide naturally beautiful backdrops, multi-day immersive experiences can feature skiing or partying in the city, and decadent farm-to-table wedding catering will keep everyone well fed. Additionally, guests get in touch with Black culture and history by learning about Western pioneers like Clara Brown and James Beckwourth, visiting Lincoln Hills, and featuring local Black-owned vendors from Curly Mel to Karicka Soul in your wedding and reception roster. MMCG Invest reports that the American wedding services market reached $65 to $100 billion in 2025, which shows normalization after the disruption during the Pandemic years. If you’re a Black couple who wants their wedding day to stand out, having a destination wedding near canyons and National Parks lets everyone enjoy nature, and may be a good way to spend that wedding budget. Guests can also learn more about the often-buried Black historical presence in these areas. RELATED CONTENT: Not A ‘You Look Beautiful’ In Sight — Junelle Lyles Explains Noah Lyles’ Dry First Wedding Look Reaction And Baby, The Internet Isn’t Buying It

Why Are Utah and the Rockies Hot for Luxury Wedding Planning? Having a Utah destination wedding or a ceremony in the broader Rocky Mountain area can provide stunning nature photography that no indoor venue can match. Plus, if you fly into Salt Lake City, Utah International Airport, you could be at a nearby luxury ski resort in less than an hour, according to Visit Utah. Many local luxury resorts used for weddings easily blend nature and an intimate five-star experience with several amenities. The beauty doesn’t stop, whether you have a winter or summer ceremony. The area’s natural geography shapes shifts to deliver a different type of aesthetics, from colorful autumn leaves to snow-capped mountains to lush blue rivers, depending on the time of year. The area is perfect for guests to have local excursions that make an immersive wedding weekend (or week) feasible, thanks to nearby city nightlife filled with steakhouses and pubs. Nature exploration can keep people active through skiing and kayaking. Plus, you won’t be disappointed with your local luxury wedding catering. Pexels.com royalty-free image #306059, uploaded by user Lukas, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-of-meal-served-in-plate-306059/ on October 25th, 2019. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

How Are Luxury Wedding Catering Trends Affected by This Location? As you learn more about luxury wedding catering in Salt Lake City, you’ll see an emphasis on hyperlocal farm-to-table freshness and seasonality. Black couples can still honor their heritage with culturally-relevant fare based on Southern Soul or Caribbean dishes throughout a multi-course meal designed for the special day. Luxury catering can put a spin on southern classics, so guests can enjoy truffle oil mac & cheese or sweet tea-brined Rocky Mountain fried quail. If you want some catfish or trout, it’s abundant in these streams. Try some local wines and microbrews during your Wedding Happy Hour and reception.

Is There Black Culture or History In These Areas? The scenic Rockies and Utah are the perfect places for multi-day excursions where you can mix in some Black history and fun as part of your wedding weekend festivities. Book a private tour of Lincoln Hills & Wink’s Lodge, a historic mountain retreat once frequented by Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes during segregation. Today, it’s managed by Black Denver developer Matthew Burket and Robert F. Smith’s non-profit. Learn about formerly-enslaved Clara Brown, who became a philanthropist after accumulating the equivalent of $1 million in Colorado mine and land holdings. Fur trapper and exploration pioneer James Beckworth’s exploits may be seen at the History Colorado Center or Fort Vasquez Museum. Have non-stop entertainment if you plan your wedding during the Five Points Jazz Festival. Known as the “Harlem of the West,” Denver’s Five Points historic district is very close to the foothills and serves as a major hub for Black businesses and culture. To find out more about the several Black-owned businesses in Utah to include during your wedding events, start with a search through directories like Utah’s Black Business Chamber List.

Can I Get Married In One of Those Canyons? Bryce Canyon National Park is available for your wedding vows. You’ll need a special-use permit from the National Park Service in advance, which takes two to four weeks to process for a $100 fee. Frequently Asked Questions Where Can I Get Married for Free in Colorado? Enjoy picturesque nature on a budget with a free wedding in Colorado. Some of the highest rated selections for free and public locations include: Garden of the Gods Chautauqua Park Loveland Pass Boreas Pass However, if you choose this option for your wedding destination, remember you can’t bring chairs, tables, or amplified sound. You can’t leave any trace, and it’s only available on a first-come, first-served basis, as you can’t reserve a specific section of these parks for free ceremonies. When using the free option, your guest list must have fewer than 50 people. Permit requirements vary based on the chosen site.

What Is the Hardest State to Get Married in? New Jersey is also highly ranked for difficulty due to venue availability, competition, and the costs of it. According to Money, the average reception and ceremony costs $51,100 in New Jersey, compared to an average of $16,000 in Utah. If you want another scenic state beyond Utah and Colorado, consider Alaska. The non-continental state doesn’t require you to be a state resident for a marriage license. However, you must arrive early as there’s a three-day waiting period between getting your license and being allowed to exchange vows.