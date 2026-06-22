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The Obama Presidential Center Restaurant Honors Tafari Campbell

From Ribs To Chili — A Look Inside The Obama Presidential Center’s New Restaurant Honoring Chef Tafari Campbell

The recently opened Obama Presidential Center features a new restaurant honoring The Obamas late chef Tafari Campbell.

Published on June 22, 2026
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The Obama Presidential Center, Tafari's Kitchen
Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The Obama Presidential Center officially opened its doors on June 19, welcoming visitors to its expansive 19-acre campus on Chicago’s South Side. Along with exhibits and educational spaces celebrating the life and legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, guests can also enjoy a unique culinary experience at Tafari’s Kitchen, the center’s unique restaurant named in honor of the Obamas’ beloved personal chef, Tafari Campbell.

According to the OPC website, the restaurant serves as both a dining destination and a tribute to a man who played an important role in the lives of the former first family. Per People, Campbell worked as a sous chef on the White House kitchen staff during Barack Obama’s presidency. After leaving the White House, he continued working closely with the Obamas as their personal chef. Campbell was even featured in a 2012 White House video showcasing the process of brewing beer for the First Family using honey harvested from Michelle Obama’s beehives.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Our Collective Voices Matter’ — Barack & Michelle Officially Open The Obama Presidential Center

Tragically, Campbell died in 2023 in an accidental drowning while paddleboarding near the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home. The former president and first lady were not at the residence at the time of the accident.

Today, his memory lives on through Tafari’s Kitchen. On the Obama Presidential Center website, Campbell is remembered as “a warm, fun-loving, and selfless soul, with award-winning culinary talent,” who “used his passion for food to spread joy and create community.”

The Obama Presidential Center restaurant: What’s on the menu at Tafari’s Kitchen?

The restaurant’s menu has been carefully curated by Chef Cliff Rome and reflects both Campbell’s culinary influence and the rich food traditions of Chicago. Among the featured offerings is “Tafari’s Famous Ribs,” served with a choice of potato salad or coleslaw. Guests can also enjoy the “Obama Family Chili,” a dish connected to family traditions, as well as “Mrs. Robinson’s Red Rice,” a tribute to Michelle Obama’s late mother, Marian Robinson. The dish combines sautéed shrimp, bacon, and sausage in honor of a meal she was known and loved for preparing.

Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in John Lewis Plaza, on June 18, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African-American to hold the office. Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

According to the Obama Presidential Center website, Tafari’s Kitchen is more than just a restaurant. It is described as “a culinary experience honoring the legacy of former White House Chef, Tafari Campbell and the local food traditions of Chicago.

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The restaurant embodies the values Campbell represented throughout his life: community, hospitality, and bringing people together through shared meals. For visitors exploring the new presidential center, Tafari’s Kitchen offers an opportunity to pause, reflect, and connect while enjoying food inspired by family, culture, and tradition.

Perhaps the most moving tribute comes from President Obama himself. On the center’s website, he reflects on Campbell’s lasting impact, writing:

“Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like. He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy.”

Located on Chicago’s South Side, the Obama Presidential Center is designed as a global hub to inspire, empower, and connect people to create change. The 19-acre campus features a world-class museum, a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, a basketball court, and open areas for visitors to gather and reflect.  

Will you be visiting this summer? Let us know in the comments section. 

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Brings Grace & Elegance, Honoring Her Mom At The Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony [Gallery]

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barack obama chicago michelle obama Obama Presidential Center restaurant
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