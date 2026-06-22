The Obama Presidential Center Restaurant Honors Tafari Campbell
From Ribs To Chili — A Look Inside The Obama Presidential Center’s New Restaurant Honoring Chef Tafari Campbell
The Obama Presidential Center officially opened its doors on June 19, welcoming visitors to its expansive 19-acre campus on Chicago’s South Side. Along with exhibits and educational spaces celebrating the life and legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, guests can also enjoy a unique culinary experience at Tafari’s Kitchen, the center’s unique restaurant named in honor of the Obamas’ beloved personal chef, Tafari Campbell.
According to the OPC website, the restaurant serves as both a dining destination and a tribute to a man who played an important role in the lives of the former first family. Per People, Campbell worked as a sous chef on the White House kitchen staff during Barack Obama’s presidency. After leaving the White House, he continued working closely with the Obamas as their personal chef. Campbell was even featured in a 2012 White House video showcasing the process of brewing beer for the First Family using honey harvested from Michelle Obama’s beehives.
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Our Collective Voices Matter’ — Barack & Michelle Officially Open The Obama Presidential Center
Tragically, Campbell died in 2023 in an accidental drowning while paddleboarding near the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home. The former president and first lady were not at the residence at the time of the accident.
Today, his memory lives on through Tafari’s Kitchen. On the Obama Presidential Center website, Campbell is remembered as “a warm, fun-loving, and selfless soul, with award-winning culinary talent,” who “used his passion for food to spread joy and create community.”
The Obama Presidential Center restaurant: What’s on the menu at Tafari’s Kitchen?
The restaurant’s menu has been carefully curated by Chef Cliff Rome and reflects both Campbell’s culinary influence and the rich food traditions of Chicago. Among the featured offerings is “Tafari’s Famous Ribs,” served with a choice of potato salad or coleslaw. Guests can also enjoy the “Obama Family Chili,” a dish connected to family traditions, as well as “Mrs. Robinson’s Red Rice,” a tribute to Michelle Obama’s late mother, Marian Robinson. The dish combines sautéed shrimp, bacon, and sausage in honor of a meal she was known and loved for preparing.
According to the Obama Presidential Center website, Tafari’s Kitchen is more than just a restaurant. It is described as “a culinary experience honoring the legacy of former White House Chef, Tafari Campbell and the local food traditions of Chicago.
The restaurant embodies the values Campbell represented throughout his life: community, hospitality, and bringing people together through shared meals. For visitors exploring the new presidential center, Tafari’s Kitchen offers an opportunity to pause, reflect, and connect while enjoying food inspired by family, culture, and tradition.
Perhaps the most moving tribute comes from President Obama himself. On the center’s website, he reflects on Campbell’s lasting impact, writing:
“Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like. He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy.”
Located on Chicago’s South Side, the Obama Presidential Center is designed as a global hub to inspire, empower, and connect people to create change. The 19-acre campus features a world-class museum, a new branch of the Chicago Public Library, a basketball court, and open areas for visitors to gather and reflect.
Will you be visiting this summer? Let us know in the comments section.
RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama Brings Grace & Elegance, Honoring Her Mom At The Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony [Gallery]
-
Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision' [Exclusive]
-
The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership
-
The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now