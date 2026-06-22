From Ribs To Chili — A Look Inside The Obama Presidential Center’s New Restaurant Honoring Chef Tafari Campbell

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The Obama Presidential Center officially opened its doors on June 19, welcoming visitors to its expansive 19-acre campus on Chicago’s South Side. Along with exhibits and educational spaces celebrating the life and legacy of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, guests can also enjoy a unique culinary experience at Tafari’s Kitchen, the center’s unique restaurant named in honor of the Obamas’ beloved personal chef, Tafari Campbell.

According to the OPC website, the restaurant serves as both a dining destination and a tribute to a man who played an important role in the lives of the former first family. Per People, Campbell worked as a sous chef on the White House kitchen staff during Barack Obama’s presidency. After leaving the White House, he continued working closely with the Obamas as their personal chef. Campbell was even featured in a 2012 White House video showcasing the process of brewing beer for the First Family using honey harvested from Michelle Obama’s beehives.

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Tragically, Campbell died in 2023 in an accidental drowning while paddleboarding near the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home. The former president and first lady were not at the residence at the time of the accident.

Today, his memory lives on through Tafari’s Kitchen. On the Obama Presidential Center website, Campbell is remembered as “a warm, fun-loving, and selfless soul, with award-winning culinary talent,” who “used his passion for food to spread joy and create community.”

The Obama Presidential Center restaurant: What’s on the menu at Tafari’s Kitchen?

The restaurant’s menu has been carefully curated by Chef Cliff Rome and reflects both Campbell’s culinary influence and the rich food traditions of Chicago. Among the featured offerings is “Tafari’s Famous Ribs,” served with a choice of potato salad or coleslaw. Guests can also enjoy the “Obama Family Chili,” a dish connected to family traditions, as well as “Mrs. Robinson’s Red Rice,” a tribute to Michelle Obama’s late mother, Marian Robinson. The dish combines sautéed shrimp, bacon, and sausage in honor of a meal she was known and loved for preparing.