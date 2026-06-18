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KAT Reveals Jordyn Woods' Reaction To Knicks' No-Sex Rule

‘That’s Just Crazy!’ — Jordyn Woods’ Fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns Spills Tea On Knicks’ No-Sex During Playoffs Rule: 14 Hilarious Online Reactions

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has an entirely different way of locking in. Here's the secret to the team's winning streak!

Published on June 18, 2026
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Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
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Whether it be rocking a pair of old, stinky socks or your lucky hoodie, fans have the weirdest rituals to help their team win, but it turns out Knicks brass has an entirely different way of locking in.

It takes sacrifice for an NBA team to reach the promised land, and New York Knicks owner James Dolan had the ultimate proposal for his team to make it through the four rounds and ultimately hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy: no sex.

First, it appeared to be just lore, but a recently surfaced video from April 3, before the legendary playoff run, Knicks players sat for a pep talk where he suggested they restrain themselves until they win the finals.

RELATED CONTENT: Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

“I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said. “You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks. But like Spartans, they denied themselves, right? So that they could have an edge. Get the edge. Go home. Talk to your wives. Tell them. Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, but let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice, too.”

While this proves that Dolan did actually ask his team to be celibate, it also shows that it was more about adjusting to the intensity of the playoffs and preparing to make difficult decisions over the next few weeks that put the team first.

At least that’s what Karl-Anthony Towns took from Dolan’s speech when talking to Complex after the Finals win over the Spurs.

“For those 10 weeks, it was just sacrificing, you know, all the things that we personally like to do for the betterment of the team and to just be truly locked in,” Towns told Complex. “His whole message was just being locked in and not letting any outside distractions come between us and this championship run.”

That was especially tough for Towns, who’s engaged to Jordyn Woods, who he admitted wasn’t too excited about the sexless directive, telling Sports Illustrated, “I would definitely say when I came home and told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one.”

Whether all the players managed to keep it in their pants throughout the postseason remains a mystery, but Dolan’s messaging worked as the Knicks went on a 13-1 run to become the 2026 NBA champions.

See social media’s reaction to the true Dolan hype speech below.

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RELATED CONTENT: Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

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