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Jennifer Hudson & Common's MSG Moment Has The Girls Weak

‘Where You At?’— Right By Jennifer Hudson’s Side: Common’s Sweet MSG Surprise Has Fans Swooning

Jennifer brought Common onstage over the weekend in New York City, and fans loved every second.

Published on June 16, 2026
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2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jennifer Hudson and Common just gave Madison Square Garden a little Black love moment we can’t stop smiling about.

The EGOT winner took the stage as a special guest on Josh Groban’s North American tour. But little did fans know, Jennifer had her own special guest waiting. The singer brought out her boyfriend, Common, and the moment quickly spread across our timelines.

Jennifer stunned in a fitted black gown with dramatic sheer sleeves and sparkling details along the neckline. Common kept things cool in a relaxed gray set. In one standout photo, the rapper proudly gestures toward Jennifer as if telling the crowd exactly what we were thinking: look at her.

RELATED CONTENT: The Spirit Tunnel Is Back! Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Returns For Star-Studded Season 4

Jennifer Hudson And Common Onstage Together Has Fans In Their Feelings

The appearance gives fans another reason to root for the couple. Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in early 2024 after years of friendship. Since then, they have become one of our favorite low-key celebrity couples.

They support each other’s careers without doing too much. They also give fans just enough intimate moments to know they are still going strong.

After the performance, Jennifer shared photos from the evening on Instagram. In the shots, the couple held hands, smiled at each other, and looked completely locked in all the while performing together.

The daytime host also reflected on what the night meant to her.

“There are moments that stay with you long after the music fades, and last night was definitely one of them,” she wrote. She added that having Common join her on stage made the night “even more special.”

Fans immediately filled the comments with love for the couple. One person wrote, “Stronger Power Love Couple Jennifer and Common.” Another added, “The chemistry these two have together. They’ve found their PERSON!”

RELATED CONTENT: Icons Only — Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Jennifer Hudson & More Personified Main Character Energy At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

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black celebrity couples black couples black love celebrity couple celebrity relationships Common jennifer hudson Jennifer Hudson Show Madison Square Garden
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