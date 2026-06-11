Only Girl (In The World) — Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Of Baby Rocki In New Behind-The-Scenes

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty While Rihanna is the star of EE72’s summer cover, she had some adorable company behind the scenes that totally stole the show. Just a few weeks after appearing alongside her daughter Rocki on the cover of W magazine’s Pop Issue, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans another glimpse of her youngest child during her latest photoshoot. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by both Rihanna and EE72 creative director Edward Enninful, the 9 month old can be seen spending time on set with her mother, including one sweet moment where she reaches for and plays with Rih’s necklace. RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky Reveals What He And Rihanna Were Really Doing While She Was In Labor — And It Wasn’t What You’d Expect

This video is one of the rare public appearances of Rocki this summer as she approaches her first birthday in September. The little girl, whose full name is Rocki Irish Mayers, is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third child and first daughter. The couple also share sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2. Rocki first captured public attention earlier this year when she made her magazine debut alongside her mother on the cover of W, all dressed up in a custom Dior Haute Couture look created especially for the shoot. Since her arrival in September 2025, Rocki has quickly become a favorite among fans. Rihanna proudly introduced her daughter to the world through the W cover, joking on Instagram that baby Rocki “served sumn serious” and even “shut her mama dowwwnn” during her first professional photoshoot.

For EE72, however, the focus remained on Rihanna’s enduring influence in fashion, music, and culture as a whole. Enninful, who has alongside with the Fenty founder for years, reflected on their longstanding friendship and creative partnership in an essay accompanying the cover story. “I’ve been lucky enough to witness so many chapters of Rihanna’s life and career,” he wrote. “From those early days to where she is now, what has always amazed me is her instinct. She sees things before everyone else does. She trusts herself. She takes risks. And no matter how much the world changes around her, she remains completely authentic to who she is.” Enninful also spoke warmly about the personal bond they have developed over the years.