44, Two Kids Later And Still The GOAT: Serena Williams’ Return To Tennis Has Everybody In Their Feelings

Source: Harriet Lander / Getty After “evolving away” from tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open, Serena stepped deeper into motherhood, business, family and life outside of the grind that made her one of the greatest athletes ever. She has been honest about not loving the word “retirement,” and honestly, that always made sense. Serena never felt like someone who could be neatly boxed into a goodbye speech and a highlight reel. She was always going to move on her own timing. Her return came at Queen’s Club in London, where she teamed with 19-year-old Victoria Mboko in doubles and walked away with a win over third-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, 7-6(2), 6-2. Was it perfect? Serena herself graded the performance a “C-minus.” But that almost made it better. She still served up to 120 mph, still flashed that power we all know, and still reminded everyone that even when she’s rusty, she’s Serena Williams. The best part is that she’s not framing this as pressure. Ahead of the comeback, Serena made it clear that winning wasn’t the main thing. This chapter is about joy, enjoying the game, and letting her daughters see her in that element. That part matters. Because for so long, Serena had to carry expectations, criticism, racism, sexism, body-shaming, and impossible standards while still winning everything in sight. Now, she gets to come back just because she wants to.

Fans responded exactly how you’d expect: with love, nostalgia, jokes, awe and a whole lot of “Serena is really back?” energy. Seeing her on the court again hit people in a sentimental place, especially with her family watching and a younger player like Mboko getting to share the court with the woman she grew up admiring. It felt less like a comeback built on desperation and more like a celebration of everything Serena still represents. Related Stories Body Tea — Serena Williams Flaunts Her New Physique In Steamy Pole Session Source: Paul Harding / Getty Source: NurPhoto / Getty As for what’s next, Serena is taking it one step at a time. There’s talk of more doubles (she and Mboko will face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund on Thursday), questions about whether Wimbledon could be in play, and plenty of curiosity about whether singles will ever become part of the plan again. But honestly, that’s secondary. Serena Williams came back at 44 with nothing to prove — and that’s exactly why it feels so good to watch. RELATED CONTENT: Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!