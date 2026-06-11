Black Music Month — Her Husband Allegedly Held Her Over A Vegas Balcony, Then Candi Staton Turned The Nightmare Into A Disco Classic

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty – NOVEMBER 14: Candi Staton performs onstage for the Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising Opening Concert at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 14, 2025.

Disco and soul legend Candi Staton is experiencing a remarkable resurgence thanks to TikTok, where her 1976 anthem “Young Hearts Run Free” has found a new generation of fans. The classic track has become a popular soundtrack for videos across the platform, inspiring everything from dance clips to heartfelt covers. As the song enjoys renewed attention during Black Music Month and Pride celebrations, many listeners are unaware of the shocking and deeply personal story behind the hit.

The Shocking Inspiration Behind “Young Hearts Run Free”

In the 2024 PBS documentary Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution, Staton revealed that the song was born from a terrifying near-death experience involving a “dangerous” former husband.

The singer recalled the final night of a Las Vegas engagement where she was opening for Ray Charles. Instead of remaining backstage, Staton chose to sit in the audience and watch the legendary performer’s set. Her decision angered her then-husband, who had been searching for her throughout the venue.

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“That’s the night when he went completely nuts,” the now 86-year-old singer said in the film, according to a clip obtained by People.

After the show, Staton said her husband confronted her and became increasingly violent.

“My suite was…way up on the 20th-something floor and he pushed me….was pushing me all the way through the lobby to the elevator,” she recalled.

Once they reached their hotel room, the situation escalated.

According to Staton, her husband told her, “I’m gonna kill you tonight” before adding, “I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna throw you off the balcony.”

The singer demonstrated how he lifted her over the balcony railing, leaving her convinced she would not survive the night.

“I said, ‘You know, you’re in this hotel, and it’s owned by the mafia….we’re in Las Vegas now,'” Staton remembered in the documentary.

Trying to appeal to his sense of self-preservation, she continued: “I said, ‘you gotta get out of here. You gotta walk out of here. How are you going to feel with my body splattered at the bottom and my name is on the marquee.'”

“And I said, ‘You won’t make it out of Vegas,'” she added.

According to Staton, her warning gave him pause and he eventually “brought” her back in.