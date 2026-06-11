#BMM: The Chilling Story Behind 'Young Hearts Run Free'
Black Music Month — Her Husband Allegedly Held Her Over A Vegas Balcony, Then Candi Staton Turned The Nightmare Into A Disco Classic
Disco and soul legend Candi Staton is experiencing a remarkable resurgence thanks to TikTok, where her 1976 anthem “Young Hearts Run Free” has found a new generation of fans. The classic track has become a popular soundtrack for videos across the platform, inspiring everything from dance clips to heartfelt covers. As the song enjoys renewed attention during Black Music Month and Pride celebrations, many listeners are unaware of the shocking and deeply personal story behind the hit.
The Shocking Inspiration Behind “Young Hearts Run Free”
In the 2024 PBS documentary Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution, Staton revealed that the song was born from a terrifying near-death experience involving a “dangerous” former husband.
The singer recalled the final night of a Las Vegas engagement where she was opening for Ray Charles. Instead of remaining backstage, Staton chose to sit in the audience and watch the legendary performer’s set. Her decision angered her then-husband, who had been searching for her throughout the venue.
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“That’s the night when he went completely nuts,” the now 86-year-old singer said in the film, according to a clip obtained by People.
After the show, Staton said her husband confronted her and became increasingly violent.
“My suite was…way up on the 20th-something floor and he pushed me….was pushing me all the way through the lobby to the elevator,” she recalled.
Once they reached their hotel room, the situation escalated.
According to Staton, her husband told her, “I’m gonna kill you tonight” before adding, “I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do, I’m gonna throw you off the balcony.”
The singer demonstrated how he lifted her over the balcony railing, leaving her convinced she would not survive the night.
“I said, ‘You know, you’re in this hotel, and it’s owned by the mafia….we’re in Las Vegas now,'” Staton remembered in the documentary.
Trying to appeal to his sense of self-preservation, she continued: “I said, ‘you gotta get out of here. You gotta walk out of here. How are you going to feel with my body splattered at the bottom and my name is on the marquee.'”
“And I said, ‘You won’t make it out of Vegas,'” she added.
According to Staton, her warning gave him pause and he eventually “brought” her back in.
But the ordeal was not over.
After placing her back on her feet, Staton said he threatened her again.
“I’ll tell you what I’m gonna do, I’m just gonna shoot you.”
Exhausted and emotionally drained, Staton recalled an unexpected response.
“I was so tired, I just laid down on the bed. I said, ‘Okay, shoot me.’ I went to sleep,” she told filmmakers, noting that he was armed.
“He had the gun like this,” she said while pointing. “I said, ‘Just shoot me, I won’t know it…forget it.'”
By the end of the documentary segment, Staton revealed that the traumatic experience became the inspiration for “Young Hearts Run Free.”
“Disco freed me. It saved me,” she said with emotion.
The song opens with the poignant lyrics, “What’s the sense in sharing this one and only life/Ending up just another lost and lonely wife,” words that reflected the emotional pain and fear she experienced that dreadful night. Yet rather than define her, the experience became the catalyst for one of her biggest hits of the disco era.
Released in 1976, “Young Hearts Run Free” became a massive success, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart, and climbing to No. 8 on the Disco File Top 20. Over the decades, the song has also become an anthem of resilience and liberation, particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community, whose members have embraced its message of self-worth and freedom.
Staton experienced another hurdle in 2018, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Thankfully, after “18 months” of chemo and radiation treatment, the singer fully recovered and has been cancer free since 2019, according to her interview with TV One in 2024.
“I would pray, ‘Lord, let me be able to sing again someday.’ And he answered my prayers,” she shared of the emotional journey.
A Grammy Recognition Four Decades in the Making
Nearly 50 years after releasing her signature hit, Staton continues to make history.
Last year, the soul music icon earned her first Grammy Award nomination in 40 years for her 32nd album, Back to My Roots (Beracah Records/The Orchard). The Americana-soul project features original songs written by Staton alongside spiritual interpretations of The Rolling Stones’ “Shine A Light” and Aaron Frazer’s “My God Has a Telephone,” including a duet with STAX Records legend William Bell.
The album received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, placing Staton alongside fellow nominees The Isaacs, the Gaither Vocal Band, Karen Peck & New River, and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, according to Soultracks.
“I know it’s a cliché but it’s always nice just to be nominated,” Staton told the outlet in 2025. “I was nominated before and a couple of times I was up against Aretha Franklin who I love but I had no chance of winning against her. She just dominated in that era.. I’m proud of this album and at this stage of my life, I hope I can finally bring one home before I leave this earth.”
A video shared by Staton’s granddaughter on TikTok in late May showed the singer’s surprise and gratitude upon learning that “Young Hearts Run Free” had gone viral, making this powerful story even sweeter as we celebrate Black Music Month.
Congrats to Candi Staton.
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