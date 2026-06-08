Source: Getty Images Qween Jean made history at the 2026 Tony Awards—and she did it in full pink glamour. The award-winning costume designer became the first openly trans woman to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Costume Design of a Musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball. The moment is major, signifying visibility and legacy. Qween Jean is a Broadway creative taking up space exactly where she belongs. “This experience has been monumental,” Qween Jean said while accepting her award. “We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people.” She continued, “We are taking up space in ways we have to take up space. We have to shift the paradigm.” RELATED CONTENT: Tony Awards Red Carpet 2026 — Black Hollywood Brought The Drama, The Drip And The Broadway Glam

And her ceremony fit matched the magnitude of the moment. Qween Jean looked like the winner she is. The costume designer wore a dramatic pink gown with sculptural ruffles, a fitted silhouette, and layers of texture. She completed the look with sparkling silver jewelry, statement earrings, and pink glam that tied everything together. But she wasn’t the only star who had us beaming with Black excellence at the 2026 Tonys. 2026 Tony Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Zidler Back To The Tonys Source: John Nacion / Getty Megan Thee Stallion also had the girls talking. Fresh off the beaches of Baywatch, the Houston rapper returned to the stage as Harold Zidler from Moulin Rouge! during the Tony Awards opening number of “Lady Marmalade.” She wore a black-and-gold corset, red velvet coat, top hat, and tall boots. The Hot Girl Coach looked like she never left the stage—despite her early departure—reminding fans that she is that girl. Meg later presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. She rocked a sheer and silver floral gown we’re still obsessed with.