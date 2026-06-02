Essence Atkins And Valarie Pettiford Reunite Nearly 20 Years After ‘Half & Half’ — And Fans Can’t Believe How They Look

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty – Actors from the hit show Half & Half (From back l-r) Chico Benymon, Valarie pettiford, Thelma Hopkins (front) Essence Atkins and Rachel True pose together at the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards Cocktail reception held at the Sunset Room on Dec. 3, 2003 in Hollywood, CA. Fans of the popular 2000s sitcom Half & Half received a sweet surprise on May 25, when the show’s leading ladies reunited for an unexpected link up. On Monday, Valarie Pettiford, 65, shared a video of herself reuniting with her onscreen daughter Essence Atkins, 54, sparking excitement among netizens. If you’re new to the series, the actresses starred together on the beloved UPN sitcom Half & Half, which aired for four seasons from 2002 to 2006. In the sweet video, Atkins, who famously portrayed Dee Dee Thorne, looked into the camera and said, “Oh kids, look.” Moments later, Pettiford, who played her on-screen mother Big Dee Dee Thorne, appeared in the frame singing, “Back together again, got the world in a spin,” from the classic Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway duet. She then kissed Atkins on the head as the two affectionately called each other “Big Dee Dee” and “Little Dee Dee.” Pettiford captioned the post, “Guess what happened this weekend? GOOD GOD HOW BLESSED AM I!” RELATED CONTENT: Essence Atkins Talks Complexities Of Co-Parenting: “The Main Objective Has To Be Creating The Least Toxic Environment For The Child”

According to People, Atkins also shared the Reel to her Instagram Story, writing, “The incomparable and amazing @valariepettiford! We laughed, we cried, we felt seen, celebrated and safe (all within the first 5 minutes). Sometimes the mere sight of someone you love is healing. Happy Memorial Day!” Fans were thrilled to see the reunion and quickly filled the comments section with heartfelt reactions and love. “I still watch this show EVERYDAY!! It never ended for me!!!” one fan commented. “It’s crazy how you guys really look related,” another wrote. “This duo right here 🙌🏽 I have never seen a show where mothers and daughters were cast so perfectly! I miss this show so much. It was absolutely hilarious and heartwarming,” a third fan shared.

Half & Half: What was the show about? Atkins memorably played Dee Dee Thorne, the half-sister of Mona, portrayed by Rachel True. Although Mona and Dee Dee share the same father, they grew up largely unaware of one another and developed very different personalities. As adults, however, they find themselves living in the same apartment building and attempt to build a sisterly bond. Pettiford played Dee Dee’s mother, Big Dee Dee Thorne, while Telma Hopkins portrayed Mona’s mother, Phyllis. For longtime fans of the series, Half & Half remains available to stream on Netflix, offering a chance to relive the nostalgia. Fans can also tune into The Big Half & Half Podcast, where hosts Barrett Blackman and Myles Warden revisit each episode, discussing memorable storylines, standout moments, and behind-the-scenes details from the UPN sitcom.