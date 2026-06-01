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Chennedy Carter Starts Azzi Fudd Beef On Treads After Aces Loss

Chennedy Carter ‘Spirals’ Online After Fans Say Azzi Fudd ‘Ate Her Up’ In Aces Loss

Chennedy Carter’s competitive nature led to some trash-talking on threads because fans thought “Azzi really showed her up.”

Published on June 1, 2026
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Azzi Fudd has put the league on notice. Well, at least Chennedy Carter.

Fudd may be a rookie on the Dallas Wings, but in her first career start, she dropped 22 points in the 97-85 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

Carter had a more subdued night, scoring 14, and once fans began to point out that rookie Fudd topped her performance, the social media shots began.

Carter’s competitive nature led to some trash-talking on threads because fans thought “Azzi really showed her up.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Rise Of WNBA Sneaker Culture — Every Signature Style In History To Slam Dunk Your Shoe Game

“I made her ankle touch the ground,” Carter wrote on Threads. “But y’all can hollar at me when my leash is off, too. It’s completely unfair, even though statistically, it’s not even close.”

Atop the scoreboard was the Aces captain, Aja Wilson, with 21 points, who appeared to jump into the controversy subtly.

“That’s great sportsmanship. However, you need to make that who you are,” one person replied. “Going on a rant about a rookie w/ a huge brand who literally smiles and hugs her opponents and has never talked trash (won’t even give us a slight celly) doesn’t help showcase this side of who you are. Which is the brand that you need to promote to help your pockets.

Wilson appeared to like the comment, which called Carter “incredibly gifted” and suggested she “stay out of your own way!”

There’s no question that Carter is talented; she was drafted fourth overall in 2020 by the Atlanta Dream and made the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team.

But her behavior already fractured the Dream’s locker room in 2021 when she reportedly wanted to fight a teammate who called her out for her attitude. It led to her getting suspended for the remainder of the season, and when she moved on to the Los Angeles Sparks for a sole season, she was benched for “poor conduct.”

The 2026 WNBA campaign is still young, but Carter is averaging an impressive 19.1 points per game off the bench and will have a chance to go at Fudd again when the teams meet again on June 28.

See social media’s reaction to Carter’s comments below.

RELATED CONTENT: #BWHM: ‘GOATs Aren’t Born, They’re Raised’ — Sheryl Swoopes Anchors WNBA’s 30-Year Power Play

Related Tags

2026 WNBA Aja Wilson Atlanta Dream Azzi Fudd Chennedy Carter Dallas Wings Las Vegas Aces
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