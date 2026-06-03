Whoopi Goldberg To Receive Prestigious Frederick Douglass Medallion At New York Urban League’s 60th Anniversary RISE Gala

Source: Francois Durand / Getty On June 4, the New York Urban League will commemorate six decades of service, advocacy, and impact at the iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City during its 60th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner. The evening will celebrate a distinguished group of leaders whose work has advanced opportunity, equity, and empowerment for generations of underserved African Americans and communities across the nation. Recipients of the 2026 Frederick Douglass Medallion include acclaimed actress and humanitarian Whoopi Goldberg, Amalgamated Bank President and CEO Priscilla Sims Brown, and Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Chip Wade, each recognized for their transformative contributions in entertainment, finance, and hospitality. Whoopi Goldberg, Priscilla Sims Brown and Chip Wade to be honored with the 2026 Frederick Douglass Medallion.

Source: New York Urban League / Courtesy of Helen Shelton/Finn Partners Whoopi Goldberg’s influence extends far beyond her legendary career in entertainment. In 2002, she became the first Black woman and only the tenth person to achieve EGOT status, earning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Alongside her artistic accomplishments, Goldberg has dedicated decades to humanitarian causes and social advocacy. Appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2003, she has championed global health initiatives, including fundraising and awareness campaigns supporting COVID-19 relief efforts and the fight against pneumonia. In 2025, she was named Global Patron of the United Nations Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund, helping elevate support for women-led peacebuilding efforts in conflict-affected regions around the world. Her advocacy also includes longstanding work promoting HIV/AIDS awareness, substance abuse prevention, early childhood education, and LGBTQ+ equality, making her a powerful voice for social justice both on and off screen.

RELATED CONTENT: Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar At 14th Annual Governors Awards Joining Whoopi Goldberg among this year’s honorees is Priscilla Sims Brown, President and CEO of Amalgamated Bank, a financial institution with a century-long legacy of advancing social and economic progress. Under Brown’s leadership, the bank has strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability and social justice, directing more than 60 percent of its lending and select investments toward high-impact initiatives such as affordable housing, nonprofit organizations, and climate-focused solutions, according to the New York Urban League’s press release. Her leadership continues to demonstrate how the financial sector can serve as a catalyst for meaningful community development and systemic change. Chip Wade, Chief Executive Officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, is also being recognized for his exceptional leadership and influence within the hospitality industry. Since joining the company’s executive team as President in 2019 and becoming CEO in 2022, Wade has guided the renowned hospitality group through a period of growth while reinforcing its culture of excellence and guest experience. Prior to Union Square Hospitality Group, Wade spent nearly three decades in operational leadership roles, including serving as Executive Vice President of Operations at Red Lobster, where he oversaw nearly 700 restaurants across the United States and Canada. Throughout his career, Wade has demonstrated a commitment to people-centered leadership and operational excellence that has helped shape some of the industry’s most recognized brands.

Anne Williams-Isom to be honored with the 2026 Ann S. Kheel Award. The evening will also honor Anne Williams-Isom, former Deputy Mayor of New York City and a lifelong public servant, with the 2026 Ann S. Kheel Award. The award recognizes individuals whose unwavering commitment to equal opportunity in health, education, employment, and housing embodies the mission of the New York Urban League. Williams-Isom’s decades of service and leadership have made a lasting impact on New York City and the communities she has dedicated her career to uplifting. The 60th Annual Frederick Douglass Awards Dinner will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards program at 7:30 p.m. Opening remarks will be delivered by New York City Comptroller Mark Levine, alongside Board Chairman Malcolm Ellis and New York Urban League President and CEO Arva Rice. The evening will be hosted by Spectrum News NY1 anchor Errol Louis and supported by an esteemed host committee that includes RaVal Davis, Nick Arrington, Charlie Lewis Jr., Andi Gilletine, Selena Hill, and Cecilia and Jerome Hurt.