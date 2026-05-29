Dear Naomi Osaka & Taylor Townsend: An Open Letter To Black Women Who Dare To Create Spaces Exclusively For Us [Op-Ed]

Source: Robert Prange / Getty I’m writing to you, Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend, as a Black woman who has spent the bulk of my career doing all I can to carve out spaces where Black people and stories get told and elevated. Along the way, I’ve come to understand something that aligns with the backlash you have experienced this week: that as Black women, creating spaces for ourselves and gathering with intention inevitably draws surveillance and scrutiny born from white discomfort. It happened to me at my first job. I was 17 years old, working as an outreach youth leader for a foster care program in my hometown of San Diego. Two of the case workers I supported were Black women. A trend started to emerge early. When the three of us gathered to talk and laugh over shared cultural references, it drew immediate attention and ire from white employees and the all-white senior leadership. There was another student worker alongside me, not Black and wholly uninterested in the work and in building relationships, yet my connections with these two Black women were deemed favoritism worthy of reprimand. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Our Presence Is A Present’ — Naomi Osaka Claps Back At Critics Fuming Over Her ‘Black Party’ At The French Open: Social Media Reacts

When the two Black women brought me a cake on my last day of work before I headed cross-country to college, an achievement the other student wasn’t experiencing or moving toward, that too drew punishment. The logic was absurd yet utterly familiar to Black folks everywhere: even as a young Black woman, I couldn’t be celebrated unless my non-Black peers could be celebrated equally, even though they were at a different stage of development, on a different path, and hadn’t yet achieved a similar milestone to celebrate. The pushback and scoldings we received during my time working for that organization meant we learned to hide our bond. It meant less laughter in the office, even as our white colleagues joked freely and frequently. This is the surveillance and backlash unique to us that you’ve just encountered on a much larger stage. Given what I’ve experienced personally, it should come as no surprise to either of you that when I heard the two of you had unabashedly organized a dinner celebrating Black tennis players ahead of the French Open, the first thing I felt was pride, rooted in witnessing two young Black women providing a space of community and celebration for other Black players. It reminded me of a gathering that used to take place informally in Hollywood every year. Started by an unnamed Black Hollywood couple, the night before the Oscars, for more than 25 years, Black Hollywood actors, actresses, and directors would gather to celebrate one another and hand out Black Oscars. It was a secret society of sorts, created to honor the talent the Academy had, at the time, been dismissing. It wasn’t until 2002, nearly 40 years after Sidney Poitier’s 1963 win, that another Black man (Denzel Washington) won an Oscar for Best Actor. That same year, Halle Berry became the first Black woman to ever win Best Actress; a distinction she still holds more than two decades later.