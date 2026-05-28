‘Our Presence Is A Present’ — Naomi Osaka Claps Back At Critics Fuming Over Her ‘Black Party’ At The French Open: Social Media Reacts

Osaka posted a pic and video from the dinner, saying, “Growing up, there weren’t a lot of tennis players I could look up to that looked like me. Being a minority in a sport like tennis is very isolating, but the positive is that you keep tabs on everyone that … being blunt, is black. There’s a fellowship, a camaraderie that doesn’t need words to describe. You just feel at peace knowing that there’s another person who has experienced similar things to you, and you feel less alone,” she wrote.

They dubbed it “The Black Party” as it was an event dedicated to the Black players on the tour. Retiring French player Gael Monfils was there, along with American doubles specialist Asia Muhammad, Coco Gauff, and former player turned Tennis Channel host Christopher Eubanks.

Naomi Osaka has drawn some criticism for her fashion-forward ‘fits at this year’s French Open, but it’s a dinner party she put together that has generated the most controversy. Osaka and bestie Taylor Townsend co-hosted the dinner at Soho House in Paris while playing in the tennis tournament.

Osaka added, “There’s a saying, ‘when you win I feel like I win too’ and while that’s true I also feel like seeing any of us exist in this space that is so clearly not for us is a win in itself. Our presence is a present, and I’m so grateful for the gift of my peers. I want to thank them for existing and thank them for inspiring, I am so proud and I appreciate everyone who came to the dinner (also the ones who couldn’t make it as well ❤️).”

Despite the reality of the tennis circuit being predominantly white and the racism that stars like Althea Gibson, Arthur Ashe, and the Williams Sisters endured (Indian Wells, anyone?), this apparently didn’t sit well with people who went online to criticize the players for hosting the event exclusively for their Black peers. But several current and former tennis players liked the post, and a few shared that Ashe hosted similar get-togethers during the French Open when he was playing.

Osaka limited comments on Instagram after seeing the negative posts.

She also responded, saying, “You know I’m seeing a little bit of- ‘Why can’t you love everyone for all skin tones?’ and ‘what if someone had an all white party?! First of all, I do love everyone for who they are, no matter their race + ethnicity, (I’m literally half Japanese lol). I can only speak from my experiences in my own life though, growing up as a tennis player I didn’t see many people that looked like ME and I feel like it’s important to celebrate them. Secondly I feel like it’s important to note that there have been all white dinners/parties. I don’t know how else to tell you this, I literally seen them all the time and never had an issue with it at all.”

She added, “To the people who ask this question I want to ask you this question too, ‘What is it about POC getting together that unsettles you so much?’ I want to end this by saying I grew up watching my dad get discriminated against, having the cops called on him multiple times at the tennis court. There are multiple things I will apologize for in my life but celebrating being black and appreciating who we are will never be something I would consider saying sorry for. Thanks. Actually I lied, I am sorry. I’m sorry for the people who cannot comprehend in their brains that this is not about exclusion, this is a celebration about how far we have come.”

Osaka is currently ranked No. 16 in the world and won her latest match at the French Open against Germany’s Laura Siegemund in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6. Townsend, however, will not advance as she lost to Gauff in the first round.

The French Open continues through Sunday, June 7.

See social media’s reaction to the party below.