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The Bad-Ass Black Women Cops On TV Amid ‘Nemesis’ Buzz

Netflix’s ‘Nemesis’ Has Us Thinking About All The Bad-Ass Black Women Cops On TV & The Brothas Too!

Matthew Law’s portrayal of Detective Isaiah Stiles on Netflix’s 'Nemesis' has viewers are buzzing about the kinds of officers we root for, side-eye, and sometimes hate.

Published on June 2, 2026
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There is something about a good TV cop drama that keeps audiences locked in season after season. Since Netflix’s Nemesis release, we are thinking about the best, boldest and most questionable Black TV cops ever. Check out our list inside. 

What is it with cop drama that makes fans so locked in? Maybe it is the suspense. Maybe it is the moral gray areas. Or maybe it is watching characters try to balance justice, loyalty, and survival in systems that rarely make things simple. Black television officers, in particular, have often carried some of the most layered storylines on screen. They are not always perfect heroes, but they are memorable, charismatic and complicated enough to spark conversation long after the credits roll.

RELATED CONTENT: Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar At 14th Annual Governors Awards

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Matthew Law attends the Special Screening of Netflix's "Nemesis" at Cinepolis Luxury
Brianna Bryson

With buzz building around Netflix’s Nemesis and Matthew Law’s portrayal of Detective Isaiah Stiles, viewers are once again talking about the kinds of officers we root for, side-eye, and occasionally question. Stiles enters the conversation as a sharp and intense detective who seems determined to get results no matter the personal cost. That complexity is exactly what makes Black TV officers such a fascinating part of pop culture history.

Over the years, shows from Law & Order to The Wire and Chicago P.D. have delivered characters who brought humanity, swagger, emotional depth, and real-world tension to the badge.

Scroll for a few Black TV officers who still have viewers talking.

Black TV Officers That Are Bold Yet Questionable 

Special Screening Of Netflix's "Nemesis"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Detective Isaiah Stiles – Nemesis
Matthew Law’s Detective Isaiah Stiles brings a gritty energy that feels both classic and modern. He is calculated, emotionally guarded, and clearly carrying the weight of every case he touches.

FOX's 9-1-1 - Season Six
Source: FOX / Getty

Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – 9-1-1
Played by Angela Bassett, Athena Grant-Nash is a detective and former field sergeant at the Los Angeles Police Department on FOX’s hit series 9-1-1. In 2021, Bassett made history as the first actress of color to earn more than $450,000 per episode for her riveting portrayal of a police officer.

Marvel Television's "Ironheart" Launch Event
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Kevin Atwater – Chicago P.D.
Played by LaRoyce Hawkins, Atwater has become one of the most respected officers on television because of his emotional intelligence and integrity. He constantly navigates the tension between policing and protecting his community, which makes his storylines hit harder.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 11, 2026
Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola – Law & Order: SVU
Ice-T turned Fin into one of television’s most beloved detectives. His blunt honesty and loyalty made him a standout for decades.

The Black Women Film Network 2026 Summit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lieutenant Anita Van Buren – Law & Order
Played by S. Epatha Merkerson, Van Buren remains one of the greatest TV bosses ever. Calm under pressure and endlessly commanding, she set the standard.

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Detective Shakima Greggs – The Wire
Sonja Sohn delivered one of the most underrated performances in crime drama history. Greggs was fearless, observant, and emotionally complex.

Portrait of Actor Wendell Pierce
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Detective Bunk Moreland – The Wire
Played by Wendell Pierce, Bunk balanced humor, intelligence, and moral conflict in a way few television characters ever have.

Whether they are bending rules—fighting corruption or simply trying to survive another shift—Black TV officers continue to give audiences some of the most unforgettable characters on television. Who’s your favorite? Comment below.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The Wire’s’ Sonja Sohn Attempts To Fill In The Missing Pieces Behind The Mysterious Death Of Baltimore Police Officer Sean Suiter In Her New Documentary ‘The Slow Hustle’

Related Tags

Angela Bassett Anita Van Buren Brianna Bryson Gilbert Flores Isaiah Stiles Jose Perez Kevin Atwater LaRoyce Hawkins Los Angeles Police Department Matthew Law Nemesis Odafin “Fin” Tutuola S. Epatha Merkerson Shakima Greggs Sonja Sohn Wendell Pierce
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