Yesss Cheekbones! Olandria Carthen Announced As The Face Of MAC Cosmetics’ New Blush-Worthy Collab With Painted By Esther

MAC announced the “painted partnership” on May 27 with a splashy pink-and-black editorial spread featuring Olandria and Painted By Esther. The pics not only draw our eyes to Olandria’s naturally beautiful, melanated skin but also showcase the power of blush in a makeup look. More is more with this campaign. The partnership comes alive through gag-worthy shots and an exclusive conversation between Painted By Esther and MAC for its “MACzine.”

Olandria Carthen Is The Muse For MAC x Painted By Esther If blush is the theme, then Olandria is the muse. “I love blush — shout out to Esther — I truly feel like it brings out my features, and I really want a lotta women with deep, dark skin tones to not be scared to put blush on,” Olandria said. “It’s beautiful, and it highlights our beauty that we already have within.” It goes without saying that Painted By Esther is the GOAT when it comes to blush. She has worked with several celebrities, from Viola Davis, Cassie, and Tyla to Justine Skye, Keke Palmer, and Anok Yai. The bold artist’s approach is simple: “Something HAS to pop on the face,” she said. “And blush was just always what I reached for,” Painted By Esther added while speaking with MAC. She cited stars from the early 2000s as her earliest inspiration for bold blush placement. Fans have been turning up for the collaboration online. “Everything! I’ll have whatever she’s having,” joked one fan under a MAC x Painted By Esther post. “Olandria and Esther are a match made in heaven,” wrote another fan. “Let me get my card ready to spend,” added another.