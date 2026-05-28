Ngozi Edeme, Thee It Makeup Artist, Fears ‘Angry Black Woman’ Backlash After Patrick Ta Trademarks Her Signature ‘Melted Blush’ Technique

Source: Getty In 2026, one might expect Black creatives to finally receive their due credit. Yet here we are advocating for justice for Ngozi Edeme, the visionary behind the social media moniker Painted by Esther. This generational talent first made waves last year with her signature “Melted Blush” technique. It graced the faces of stars like Tyla, Saweetie, Doechii, Kelly Rowland, and Olandria Carthen. A master of her craft, this makeup artist is celebrated for her ability to flawlessly blend vibrant pigments on deep skin tones. Furthermore, her impressive career includes touring with icons like Monica and Brandy. She has also conducted masterclasses alongside the legendary Danessa Myricks. Because Painted by Esther is synonymous with that unbelievable vibrant pink blush finish, the industry was stunned when beauty giant Patrick Ta Beauty unveiled its “Transitional Blush” collection. This latest drop features a lineup specifically designed to mimic that signature finish. It comes complete with high-budget branding and a reported attempt to trademark the very phrase that defines the look. RELATED CONTENT: Women to Know: Danessa Myricks, CEO & Founder, Danessa Myricks Beauty In a recent TikTok post, Esther admitted to being apprehensive about sharing her thoughts. “I’m honestly very nervous to make this video,” she explained, adding that she refuses to let fear silence her despite the risk of being unfairly labeled with the “angry Black woman” trope.

The Timeline Expanding on the timeline, the London-based artist noted that her interactions with Patrick Ta have been anything but professional. “I have had really weird experiences with Patrick,” she shared, detailing “two or three” unsettling encounters. Moreover, “The weirdest one recently was, I was in LA [and] I get a booking request from the other half of Patrick Ta,” she added, referring to Rima Minasyan, the brand’s co-founder. In November 2025, Edeme told PopSugar, “Every morning, I’d watch my mom get ready, put her makeup on, and then she would wake me up to watch her get ready, so I’d be her companion.” That passion only deepened as she matured. Edeme experimented on the baby dolls her mother would bring home as post-work gifts. She fell hard for the craft. She frequently finding herself in hot water at school for sporting a bit too much lip gloss or mascara. These were early signs of the beauty powerhouse she was destined to become. “A lot of my clients are givers and divas, rightfully so, but I’ve learned to be patient and take my ego out of things because I’m hungry for it. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t hungry,” she said. Beyond that signature blush placement, it’s her genuine reverence for the artistry that has the industry’s heavy hitters lining up.

Black Creators Deserve Better At her core, Edeme is dedicated to crafting looks that celebrate Black culture and push the needle on inclusivity within the beauty space. “Even in 2025, we’re seeing our creativity and ideas being ‘reinvented’ or straight-up stolen, but we aren’t stopping,” she declared. “I live and breathe this craft every single day—and I’m not going anywhere.” Sadly, this isn’t the first time Patrick Ta has come into question when it comes to Black creators. In late 2024, influencer Avonna Sunshine accused the brand of failing to pay Black creators for marketing work. This led to public apologies from Patrick Ta and a review of the brand’s payment procedures. So, it’s starting to resemble a pattern of behavior. Edeme also noted in her TikTok video, “The timing of things is very convenient,” pointing to a series of coincidences that feel a bit too on the nose. During a tutorial with Kosas, she highlighted the powder puff as her “holy grail” for achieving that signature transition blush. This is a specific technique and tool choice that Ta mirrored almost immediately in his own promotional content. Even more telling was a slip of the tongue. Edeme used the phrase “back of your palm” instead of the standard “back of your hand” during a demonstration. Notably, this was a unique linguistic quirk that Ta repeated verbatim in his subsequent tutorial. Facing the heat, Ta eventually offered a response. “I do not own this look,” while tagging Edeme and naming her viral work on Olandria. Edeme has always been humble—never claiming to have “invented” the technique. She often pays homage to industry titans like Danessa Myricks, Pat McGrath, and the legendary Kevyn Aucoin. However, there is no denying that she is the one who has made this look a staple for Black women over the last few years.