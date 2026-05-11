Subscribe
Desktop banner

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close
women to know our founding mothers

Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover

Painted, Poured & Powerful — Inside Juvia’s Place’s Women To Know 2026 Breakfast Takeover

HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire celebrated our Women To Know cover stars Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff with a Juvia's Place sponsored breakfast that included a beauty confessional booth that was a main attraction.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Above the street inside the Edition Hotel is a green sanctuary in the heart of Times Square. Daylight peeks from the ceiling in between intertwined vines. The room is almost as beautiful as the Black women who’ve convened for a celebratory breakfast, sponsored by Juvia’s Place, in honor of our annual Women To Know: Founding Mothers cover. Our cover stars, Danessa MyricksJanell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff arrive to accept their flowers in a carefully curated room of beauty editors, industry insiders and influencers.

RELATED CONTENT: Editor’s Note: Women To Know 2026 — Honoring The ‘Founding Mothers’ Building A Brand And A Legacy

While lunch flowed, family style, and drinks poured over custom Women To Know ice cubes, guests flocked to the textured green confessional booth with the golden Juvia’s Place moniker. It became a main attraction during the event for guests to step inside and share responses to thoughtful beauty questions.

Women To Know cover beauty Danessa Myricks beamed with joy stepping into the spotlighted booth. “I certainly feel the most beautiful when I’m in service of someone else. I think it’s no better feeling when you can add value to someone’s life, make them feel good about themselves, celebrate someone,” she shared.

Syreta Oglesby, celebrity PR rep, revealed getting ready, to her, means, “You have to always remember you are the main character in your own life. It’s your ascending and it’s also your attitude when you wake up in the morning. Make sure you settle in for the day so you have an amazing day because it also radiates from the inside out.”

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Thank you again to our sponsor Juvia’s Place. The activation was produced by @iamrenaebluitt. Booth by @clicknitphotobooth

RELATED CONTENT: Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Related Tags

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty Danessa Myricks Janell Stephens juviasplace2026 Juvia’s Place women to know

You May Also Like

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spotted Together During Mother’s Day Weekend

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mariah Carey x Anderson Paak

Don't Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

Bossip
Las Vegas Aces Media Day

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Cardi B x Stefon Diggs attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Spinning The Bardi Block? Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Pack On PDA At Mother's Day Event, Reigniting Reconciliation Rumors

Bossip
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions
8:46
Entertainment  |  MadameNoire

MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions

30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS
4 Items
Celebrity Kids  |  Shannon Dawson

Meghan Markle Shares Rare, Never-Before-Seen Archie Photos — And Yes, It’s As Precious As You Think

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close