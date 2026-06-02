Subscribe
Close
YoungMadame

Black Prom 2026 Most Extravagant Flexes

From Horse Carriages To Hellcats — The 35 Most Extravagant 2026 Black Prom Flexes

Just when you thought prom season couldn't get any more epic, the bar was raised yet again by this year's mind-blowing send-offs with all of the dramatics and theatrics of a Hollywood production.

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black prom
Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @ziyahhh.n

Flex excellence!

It’s that lavish time of year where drippy high schoolers flex on us lowly peasants with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, glitzy accessories, and fairytale photoshoots that elevate the timeless event while fueling starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

Just when you thought Prom SZN couldn’t get any more EPIC, the bar was raised yet again by this year’s mind-blowing send-offs with all of the dramatics and theatrics of a Hollywood production.

RELATED CONTENT: From Private Jets To Pythons — 65 Of The Most Lavish 2026 Black Prom Send-Offs Fueling Applause, Side-Eyes & Viral Discourse

With Prom trending across social media, we were, once again, reminded how fast life is moving by another class of celebrity kids showing out on their big day.

Shimmering in a custom beaded Desireé Miami gown, London Vick–daughter of NFL legend Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick–went viral after posting herself in a dazzling dress fit for a princess.

In a series of viral posts, she can be seen posing in multiple locations, including a custom setup that read “London’s Prom” against a silver, black, and white balloon backdrop, inside the family’s plushly decorated home, and outside beside a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Mama Kijafa commented on the post, saying she was a “proud mom,” and added that London (who will be attending Howard University in the Fall) was “top 2 and she ain’t number 2.”

What’s your favorite prom flex of 2026? Tell us down below, and keep scrolling to enjoy the most extravagant prom flexes of 2026.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

RELATED CONTENT: Limos, Lace And Legacy — Black Prom Is What America Looks Like When Black Kids Are Fully Celebrated [Op-Ed]

Related Tags

black graduates education graduation high school high school graduates Howard University Instagram Kijafa Vick Mama Kijafa prom
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic That We're Still Talking About

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

The Marathon Continues: Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Emani Celebrates High School Graduation With Uncle Blacc Sam

Bossip
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Street Sightings

Amicable Exes: Pete Davidson Gushes Over 'Superhuman' Kim Kardashian Amid Messy Split From Elsie Hewitt

Bossip
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out Jay Z's Locs

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions
8:46
Entertainment  |  MadameNoire

MN Talks With Rap Legends Salt N Pepa | I Got Questions

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Real Estate  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close