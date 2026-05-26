We Were Told the Marriage Bed Is Undefiled—So Why Is Pleasure Within Marriage Still Taboo? [Op-Ed]

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty I remember watching Erica Campbell get married like it was yesterday. I was a teenager, sitting in my parents’ sunroom with a bowl of shrimp ramen, watching her wedding to Warryn Campbell on TLC’s A Wedding Story. At the time, she represented what so many of us were taught to aspire to: a beautiful, saved Black woman doing things “the right way.” What’s stayed with me even more than that wedding is who Erica Campbell has chosen to be in the years since. Over time, she’s been open—never crass, but never coy either—about the fact that she and her husband have an active sex life. She’s affirmed that the marriage bed is, in fact, being used. She’s embraced her curves, her sensuality, her presence as a woman who is both Christian and fully embodied. Recently, in a search for her vow renewal gown designer, she didn’t skip a chance to remind followers that she’d like something sexy. Every time she does, it feels like a disruption. For many of us who grew up in the church, that kind of openness still feels off-limits.

We were given a destination—marriage—but not a real picture of what intimacy looked like once you arrived. For millennials, there weren’t many visible examples of Christian couples who were both deeply rooted in their faith and openly enjoying each other over time. So when couples like Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks, married for more than 20 years, speak candidly about sex, attraction, and the work it takes to stay connected, it feels like a rare window into something we weren’t taught how to imagine. Now, with younger couples like Jayla Henry and Tony Henry or Keith Lee and Ronni Lee showing up online with an easy, playful chemistry, that visibility is expanding. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Growing up, even the closest thing to that kind of acknowledgment felt hidden. If you know, you know: T. D. Jakes had that Sacred Love Songs CD, and somehow we all knew it existed, but also knew better than to touch it, let alone play it out loud. It was one of those reminders that intimacy existed, but only in a way that stayed tucked away. So we learned how to wait, how to avoid, how to suppress—but not how to see desire as something that could live alongside faith, or even as something sacred in its own right. For many of us, sex was never framed as something that could be connected to worship—even though, in its most honest and present form, that’s exactly what it is.



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The Best Sex of Your Life Source: Zoran Jesic / Getty In high school, there was a youth week of prayer at my church when a young pastor—married, not even 30, already a father—stood up and preached a sermon titled “The Best Sex of Your Life.” For a room full of teenagers, it was controversial. For me, it was clarifying. He told us that sex within marriage would be the best we’d ever have, not because of technique or experience, but because it would exist without shame or fear. We would thoroughly enjoy our spouses, have no one else to compare them to, and never had to look over our shoulder out of fear of being caught. I remember thinking: If you want us to wait, these are the kinds of things we need to hear. While we were being told to save sex for marriage, there was very little space to talk about what sexuality actually looked like on the other side of that decision.



Growing up, the messaging was clear. Save yourself for marriage. Everything else is a sin. Sometimes it came wrapped in testimony—“I didn’t even kiss my spouse until our wedding day.” Other times it was regret and wishing they would’ve waited.” No matter the tone, the message landed the same. Sex was something to avoid. My body was something to manage. Even with what I jokingly call a “booty on layaway” build—one that let me move through most days without much attention—I still learned early to dress with the male gaze in mind. Nothing too tight, fitted, or revealing of curves I didn’t even have at the time. Even clothing that simply fit me as intended felt questionable at times. There was always this unspoken expectation that there needed to be…room left for Jesus. It felt like being sexy for your husband, but invisible to everyone else. Source: Deagreez / Getty



What Purity Culture Actually Did to Us “For a lot of us who grew up in the Christian church, ‘sexy’ was treated as a threat,” says LuzCelenia Arce. “Not just in general, but a threat to the sanctity of the men around us and a threat to our own purity. We were labeled liabilities the moment puberty hit and our bodies began to take shape.” “I was raised in an extreme version of this,” Arce continues. “I wasn’t allowed to wear dresses above my knees, pants or shorts, sleeveless or v-neck tops, jewelry, or any makeup beyond chapstick. The message was clear. The body God gave me was a problem, and it was my responsibility to manage that problem. Navigating girlhood and womanhood under that kind of indoctrination doesn’t just impact how you dress. It distorts your relationship with yourself.” “Many of us were set up to struggle with self-esteem and to feel disconnected from our bodies. Not just in terms of pleasure, but in terms of self-knowledge. We weren’t taught to understand our bodies. We were taught to monitor them.” Even the theology we were given didn’t always hold up under scrutiny. “Verses about modesty were constantly used to police women’s bodies, but when you actually study them in context, they weren’t about hemlines or cleavage. They were addressing displays of wealth, status, and class division…But instead of confronting issues of class and inequality, those teachings were repackaged to control women’s bodies and expression.” Modesty became less about intention and more about control. “It was about covering up, shrinking down, and making sure you weren’t ‘causing’ someone else to sin…Again, the focus wasn’t on self-awareness or mutual responsibility. It was on managing perception and protecting male comfort.”



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