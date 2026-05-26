A Black Helen Of Troy? Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Odyssey’ Casting Has Racists Spiraling — And She Couldn’t Care Less

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty Lupita Nyong’o is breezily brushing off backlash surrounding her casting as Helen of Troy, the mythological beauty whose face “launched a thousand ships,” in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.



“I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense,” she said. As previously reported, the Academy Award winner has been trending ever since the cast announcement dropped, with social media turning into a full-blown battlefield. While the internet argues over who should embody a character from a story retold for centuries, the actress is remaining focused on the work itself. RELATED CONTENT: Black Women’s History Month — 52 Actresses From Hattie To Halle Who Turned Barriers Into Breakthroughs Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy

Before the interview chatter took over timelines, Lupita Nyong’o was already serving high-fashion heat in a stunning Elle editorial for the magazine’s Epic issue. Source: Norman Jean Roy One standout behind-the-scenes moment from the cover shoot showed the actress dancing across the set in a fiery, flowy LaQuan Smith Spring 2026 gown paired with sleek Giuseppe ATL Masego sandals. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy Styled by Law Roach, the dramatic draping and bold color palette delivered pure couture confidence with every step.



Now back to the discourse. During her interview with Elle, Lupita addressed the criticism head-on and made it known that she stands firmly behind Nolan’s vision for the film. “I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of the story that he is telling,” she said. Source: Norman Jean Roy / Norman Jean Roy The cast of The Odyssey is incredibly diverse and reflects what modern storytelling looks like today. Different ethnicities, different backgrounds, and fresh perspectives are all being brought into a tale that, let’s not forget, is fictional. That reality is that this mythology has been adapted countless times over generations.