The World Keeps Waiting For Venus Williams To Quit, But She Continues To Prove Why She’s Here To Stay!

Source: Courtesy of / Madison Lane Some fans have reacted strongly to the announcement that Venus Williams will return to the 2026 French Open (Roland Garros) after a five-year absence. The tennis legend last competed on the clay courts of Paris in 2021. According to reports from People and The Associated Press, Williams, 45, is set to partner with rising star Hailey Baptiste in a doubles match at the prestigious tournament. She will not participate in the women’s singles draw. While many celebrated the news, others were critical and even called for the seven-time Grand Slam champion to call it quits. RELATED CONTENT: EleVen By Venus Williams Collabs With CorePower Yoga On New Clothing Line

“She needs to hang the racket and retire from the sport,” wrote one user. Another netizen argued that Williams was “stealing” wildcard opportunities from up-and-coming players by continuing to compete. “She’s stealing wildcards from the young generation, there’s no joy in this. If only she would perform well, but I don’t remember the last time she passed the 1st round. She’s too proud to lower herself to smaller tournaments where she would actually have a chance to win some.”

Here’s why Venus Williams is at the top of her game. The hateration is just pure noise. Williams has more than earned her right to continue her career and compete on her own terms. In our view, she will keep stepping onto the court for as long as she chooses. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Williams last appeared at the French Open in 2021, having previously won doubles titles in 1999 and 2010 with her sister, Serena Williams. In singles, she reached the final in 2002, falling to Serena in a historic matchup. Her return to Roland Garros comes after a milestone appearance at the Australian Open earlier in the year, where she became the oldest woman to compete in the main draw in January. Although she fell in the first round to Olga Danilovic, Williams reflected positively on the experience afterward, showing grace in defeat and support for the next generation by congratulating Danilovic on her performance. “It was such a great game, such a great moment. The energy from the crowd was amazing. That lifted me up so much,” Williams said about the match against Danilovic to the press. “She played a great game. Also, some luck there, as well. That’s just the sport. That’s how it works sometimes. But it was an amazing moment.” Before this, Williams scored a major win on the court in 2025 at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in July, after accepting a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 hardcourt event held July 21 to July 27. She won her first-round singles match at the tournament on July 22, 2025, defeating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4. That victory marked her first singles win since 2023 and made her the oldest player to win a WTA Tour-level singles match since 2004.