Have Him Screaming Your Name With These Experts Tips On How To Moan Naturally During Sex

Source: g-stockstudio / Getty Moaning during sex can be a natural way of expressing pleasure and communicating with your partner, but for some people, it can feel awkward or forced at first. Many worry about being too loud and seeming performative, while others fear being too quiet, giving off the impression that they are not enjoying themselves. So, how do you moan naturally without overthinking it? How do you moan naturally? According to Kenneth Play, an international sex educator and creator of the Sex Hacker Pro course, one of the best ways to develop more natural reactions during intimacy is by paying attention to real-time feedback from your partner. In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on April 29, Play explained that moaning can enhance intimacy by helping partners better understand each other’s responses in the moment. “Try to develop the skill to detect when your partner is faking [moaning] and when they are making authentic sounds of pleasure,” Play advised. RELATED CONTENT: Becoming Goddess Nandi — How A Night In A Black Kink Lounge Taught Me To Be A Worshipped Dominatrix [Op-Ed] Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Moaning can also serve as a form of communication during sex. Noticing whether your partner becomes more vocal, quieter, or more physically responsive can help you understand what they enjoy and allow both of you to feel more connected. Rather than focusing on how you sound, Play says you should be tuned into the experience itself. Take note of the sensations you’re experiencing and allow your reactions to happen naturally.

Not everyone is a moaner, and that’s okay. Source: Adam Konter / Pexel For many people, learning how to moan naturally during sex comes down to one simple thing: getting out of your own head. In a Reddit thread titled Tips On Moaning, several users shared that overthinking how you sound can make the experience feel forced instead of genuine. “It’s a good idea to just focus on the sex and enjoying it when you’re having sex, don’t analyze yourself down to ‘how do i make my moans sound right,'” wrote one user. Another echoed the same advice, adding, “ Don’t overthink it.” Others pointed out that moaning is not everyone’s automatic reaction to pleasure, and that’s perfectly fine. Reddit user HryulianJedi explained that if moaning feels unnatural, “gasps and heavy breathing can serve the same purpose.” Nonverbal reactions like lip biting, touching, grabbing, or changes in breathing can also communicate pleasure just as clearly. If expressing yourself vocally feels uncomfortable at first, sex educator Kenneth Play suggests easing into it in a playful, low-pressure way. “Try a little game of primal play,” he explained. “Get on all fours and pretend you are an animal of your choice. Make sounds, move around, and focus on the physical sensations.” While the idea may seem awkward initially, Play says it can help people become less self-conscious and more connected to their physical responses. Still, experts stress that moaning is far from mandatory. “There’s nothing wrong with making other noises,” Gigi Engle, LifeStyles brand ambassador, certified sex coach, and author of All the F*cking Mistakes: A Guide to Sex, Love, and Life, told Cosmopolitan in April. What matters most is finding a way to communicate pleasure that feels natural and authentic to you.