Black Woman, Billion-Dollar Deal — Kwanza Jones Could Become MLB’s First Black Woman Majority Owner

We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family.”

The pair continued, “We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together. We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win.

“The Padres are more than a baseball team; they are a unifying force in San Diego, rooted in community, connection, and belonging. As life and business partners, and as a family, we are honored to lead this next chapter together.”

In a joint statement, Jones and Feliciano said they were excited about the possibility of owning the San Diego Padres.

Investor and philanthropist Kwanza Jones could soon make history. On May 2, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that the Seidler family, owners of the San Diego Padres since 2012, had agreed to transfer control of the franchise to Jones and her husband and longtime business partner, José E. Feliciano. If approved, Jones would become the first Black woman to hold majority ownership of an MLB team.

The couple added, “This is about more than baseball — it’s about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in — with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego.”

How much was the deal?

Source: Lisa Lake / Getty

According to Sports Illustrated, the deal has an evaluation of $3.9 billion and Jones and Feliciano have been in talks with the Seidler Family since April. Per The Root, in order to finalize the sale, at least 22 out of 30 MLB owners must vote in favor of the couple obtaining ownership, which is scheduled to take place in June.

Jones and Feliciano are co-founders of the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative (Jones•Feliciano), a private family office established in 2014 that focuses on long-term investments across sports, media, private markets, and mission-driven platforms. Guided by the pillars of education, entrepreneurship, equity, and empowerment, the initiative partners with both nonprofit and for-profit organizations committed to creating lasting impact.

Who is Kwanza Jones?

Jones serves as CEO of the family office and has held advisory and board roles with numerous institutions. An Apollo Board member, philanthropist, artist, and entrepreneur, her work centers on expanding access, opportunity, and legacy-building. She has helped create programs such as the Apollo x Kwanza Jones Culture In Motion Roadshow, designed to strengthen nonprofits, invest in communities, and support the future of music and the arts.

Feliciano is the co-founder and managing partner of private equity company Clearlake Capital Group and has also served on the boards of several organizations.

In November, the Padres announced they were exploring a potential sale of the club, and the process moved quickly from there. Reports indicated the bidding field was narrowed to four finalists earlier this spring, with Jones and Feliciano ultimately selected.

Chairman John Seidler praised the incoming ownership group in a statement:

“I’m thrilled that after a highly competitive process, Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano will become the next majority owners of the Padres. When I became control person, my goal was to continue building on our recent success in pursuit of a World Series championship for the city of San Diego and our faithful fans. Now, as I pass the baton to Kwanza and José, I do so with full confidence that they share that vision, as well as the Padres deep commitment to San Diego. It’s what the team, our fans, and the community deserve.”

Peter Seidler, one of the Padres’ lead investors during the previous eight years, became the team’s control person after the 2020 season. He held the role for three years until his death in November 2023, after which ownership remained with the Seidler family and his older brother, John Seidler, was named chairman ahead of the 2025 season. Earlier this spring, John Seidler noted there was “tremendous interest” from potential buyers, pointing to the Padres’ strong appeal as a franchise, highlighted by back-to-back top-two attendance finishes in Major League Baseball and franchise attendance records in each of the past three seasons.

The franchise itself is entering the next chapter from a position of strength. The Padres are currently enjoying one of the most successful stretches in team history, reaching the postseason four times in the past six years while consistently filling Petco Park with passionate fans. Jones and Feliciano will now be tasked with building on that momentum and potentially delivering the franchise’s first World Series championship.

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