Performing Through The Pain: Why So Many Celebrities Deal With Body Pain In Silence

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Many stage and film performers work through body pain without breaking a sweat. Hip pain and lupus are some of the chronic conditions that have plagued performers from Toni Braxton to the late Prince. Facing death didn’t stop some of our most beloved stars from leaving a creative mark. Chadwick Boseman battled colon cancer while making Black Panther and planned to film a sequel. Tammi Terrell sang through a malignant brain tumor and eight painful surgeries before succumbing to the illness at 24. A National Health Interview survey by the CDC concluded that over 24% of American adults had chronic pain, with over 8.5% having it so bad that it limited personal and work activities. From celebrities who perform through painful inflammation to construction workers who continuously lift heavy items with a bad back, many people are putting their bodies at risk to make ends meet and meet contract obligations. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m In Excruciating Pain’—Muni Long Shares Struggles With Lupus & 5 More Celebs With The Autoimmune Disease What Celebrities Have Performed Through Body Pain? Tammi Terrell continued to sing for Motown while battling a malignant brain tumor discovered after a stage collapse in 1967. Before passing away at age 24 in 1970, she made two of her greatest hits, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and “You’re All I Need to Get By,” both in 1968. Motown recording star Tammi Terrell poses for a portrait circa 1966 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images) She passed away at age 24 from a malignant brain tumor in 1970. Late Temptations founding member and original choreographer, Paul Williams, performed through the pain of sickle cell anemia until it forced his 1971 retirement. The “Unbreak My Heart” singer Toni Braxton has experienced real-life heart issues due to lupus that have led to hospitalizations and a stage collapse. She continues to perform but recently had to end a Minneapolis concert early after only two songs due to an “unexpected personal emergency.” Prince never phoned in a performance as he played several instruments, sang live, and jumped effortlessly off pianos in heels. His resulting hip and knee problems didn’t stop the Purple Rain star from literally performing in the rain at one of the most acclaimed Super Bowl halftime shows ever. As the late Chadwick Boseman filmed the Black Panther and his posthumously Oscar-nominated performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, he was battling stage 4 colon cancer. Even costars and directors such as Ryan Coogler had no idea he was ill while filming.

What Can Performers Learn from Tina Turner? The late Tina Turner was an inspiration for maintaining health for a long time after years of high-intense performances in heels. She practiced meditation through Buddhism and got her rest; she stated in an interview that she got 10 hours of sleep. Tina ate a balanced diet, constantly moved around off stage by walking and dancing in her older years, and focused on peace – a move that prompted a new life in Switzerland. What Are Celebrity Body Pain Struggles So Common? Getting into the industry isn’t easy, and once people make it, they still often face the fear of being replaced by someone younger and/or cheaper. Crazy schedules and contract obligations also discourage slowing down to let the body heal or to make adjustments to prevent pain. Stopping a film production or concert tour for an injury can put many lower-ranking performers out of work, which creates pressure on the leads to work through body pain and not let others down. Devotion to high-impact performances and perfectionism noted in stars from Beyonce to the late Michael Jackson also comes at a cost. What Can People Do to Manage Back Pain? Lower back pain may be a temporary aftereffect from sleeping in a bad position or a really intense workout. Being at a healthy weight can also reduce spinal pressure. Keep the body limber and help manage pain through light movement such as: Stretching

Walking

Yoga Don’t forget ergonomic chairs and desks to work at. If you experience leg numbness/weakness or incontinence, it may signal a more serious problem that requires intervention. Pain may radiate from the buttocks to the legs or arms, suggesting nerve issues. In this case, a consultation with a chiropractor for sciatica may be the beginning of an effective solution.

Frequently Asked Questions Was Michael Jackson in Chronic Pain? Despite his electric performances, the music icon was in chronic pain, especially in his later years. It mostly started in 1984 when he suffered third-degree scalp burns while filming a Pepsi commercial. A bad stage fall in 1999 led to back and spinal issues, such as a bulging disc, and he also suffered from minor arthritis in his spine and fingers. Source: George Rose / Getty According to autopsy reports after Michael Jackson’s death, there were multiple needle marks left from regular injections to help chronic pain-related inflammation. In addition to chronic pain, he suffered from severe insomnia that prompted reliance on a surgical anesthetic, propofol, which ultimately led to his death by accidental overdose. What Causes Pain All Over My Body? If you’re experiencing pain all over your body temporarily, you may have a viral infection like the Flu or COVID-19. However, if it’s more chronic, it may signal conditions such as: Arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Vitamin D deficiency Fibromyalgia causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and focus issues like “brain fog.” Experts believe it results from abnormal pain processing in the brain and spinal cord. As a result, those with this diagnosis may have a high sensitivity to pain, and as there’s no cure, physical therapy, exercise, and medication are used to manage it.