Jenifer Lewis & Taraji P. Henson Blast Celebrities Who Attended Jeff Bezos-Backed Met Gala — ’WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!’

Source: Getty

While the rest of Hollywood was climbing the Met steps in custom gowns and posing for cameras, Jenifer Lewis and Taraji P. Henson were calling out celebs in attendance at the annual affair.

The 2026 Met Gala may have delivered some of the most stunning looks of the year, but the conversation that happened off the carpet is the one that has people truly divided.

The issue centers on Jeff Bezos, who served as an honorary co-chair and sponsor of this year’s gala alongside his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

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For many working-class viewers, the contrast was hard to ignore; Hollywood’s biggest night was backed by one of the world’s richest men, as everyday Americans face job losses and cuts to essential social programs.

Taraji was first to pull up with a strong opinion ahead of the Met Museum’s fundraiser.

As Variety reported, Henson commented on influencer Meredith Lynch’s Instagram post questioning why some in Hollywood were still planning to attend.