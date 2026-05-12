Aariana Rose Philip Makes History At 2026 Met Gala
Meet Aariana Rose Philip, The Met Gala Rule-Breaker Who’s Forcing Fashion To Catch Up
Congratulations are in order for Antiguan model and musician Aariana Rose Philip. On May 4, Philip made history as the first African American transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to attend the prestigious Met Gala 2026. According to Vogue, for this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, Philip also modeled as one of the mannequins featured in the show.
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In a piece published by Vogue on Monday, the 25-year-old said she was deeply honored to represent not only the trans community but also disabled people, who she believes are disproportionately underrepresented. Notably, Philip is the first wheelchair user to attend the annual gala.
“The thought of even being able to exist at an event like this…nobody even went there. To go from that to now, somehow finding myself there—I can’t say how blessed and honored I feel attending,” she penned.
Philip described the moment as a defining one, offering an opportunity to showcase “disabled people as a part of the fashion industry—as models, as talent, as photographers versus purely just activists and advocates.”
She added, “It shows that there is more variety to the disabled experience, and desires of disabled people, beyond challenging big social causes. At the end of the day, so many of us are just people who maybe feel passionately about something and want to contribute.”
Aariana Rose Philip teamed up with Collina Estrada to create her 2026 Met Gala look.
A British Vogue cover star, Philip is also a regular on the runway for Collina Strada, a fashion brand that also functions as a platform for climate awareness, social change, and self-expression, where sustainability is seen as an ongoing journey. She collaborated with the brand’s creative director, Hillary Taymour, to create her striking black gown for the 2026 Met Gala, according to her interview with i-D.
Taymour explained that her goal was to make Philip “shine,” focusing on asymmetry so the design would not interfere with her functionality, while ensuring every detail was tailored to her needs.
“We recreated this custom dress based off of my Spring 26 collection, and then we really just wanted to highlight her body and how everything would fit in the chair. So I just wanted to make her feel as beautiful and as chic as possible.”
The result was stunning. Congratulations again to Aariana Rose Philip.
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