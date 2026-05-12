Meet Aariana Rose Philip, The Met Gala Rule-Breaker Who’s Forcing Fashion To Catch Up

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Antiguan model and musician Aariana Rose Philip. On May 4, Philip made history as the first African American transgender woman with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to attend the prestigious Met Gala 2026. According to Vogue, for this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, Philip also modeled as one of the mannequins featured in the show.

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In a piece published by Vogue on Monday, the 25-year-old said she was deeply honored to represent not only the trans community but also disabled people, who she believes are disproportionately underrepresented. Notably, Philip is the first wheelchair user to attend the annual gala.

“The thought of even being able to exist at an event like this…nobody even went there. To go from that to now, somehow finding myself there—I can’t say how blessed and honored I feel attending,” she penned.

Philip described the moment as a defining one, offering an opportunity to showcase “disabled people as a part of the fashion industry—as models, as talent, as photographers versus purely just activists and advocates.”