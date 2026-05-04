Teacher Appreciation Week — 15 Black Teachers You Should Be Following On TikTok Right Now

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

It is Teacher Appreciation Week and we are not about to let it pass without giving flowers to the Black educators who have taken their talents from the classroom to TikTok. They have built communities that are equal parts funny, real, educational and deeply necessary. Check out 15 Black teachers you should be following on TikTok inside.

These are the teachers who clock in every single day, deal with things no job description could ever fully prepare you for, and then somehow find the time and the energy to show up on social media and make the rest of us feel seen while they are at it.

RELATED CONTENT: Too Fine For The Classroom? Ms. Williams AKA ‘Teacher Bae’ Says Jealous Critics Are Body-Shaming Her

As Bored Teachers has pointed out, teachers are using TikTok to connect with students, network with other professionals, share tips and hacks, be part of a community of educators, stay in the know about what is popular with students and vent and celebrate the joys and challenges of teaching. And nobody is doing it with more flavor, more honesty and more culture than the Black educators who have made the #BlackTeachersOnTikTok corner of the internet a whole destination.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you have spent any time on the Black teachers on TikTok side of the app, you already know what we are talking about. These creators are not just posting for likes. They are showing the world what it looks like to be a Black professional navigating a system that was not always built for them while still showing up for their students with their whole hearts every single day. They are documenting the microaggressions, the underfunding, the impossible parent emails and the moments that make every single hard day worth it. They are building a community for educators who might otherwise feel completely alone in their buildings. And they are doing all of it with a level of relatability and humor that has the rest of us in a chokehold.

The data backs it up, too. One in three U.S. adults uses TikTok, most of whom are under 30, and TikTok has become a way for teachers to educate, inspire, and entertain audiences interested in joining the education profession. Black teachers on the platform are especially important because they provide representation that matters—not just for aspiring educators but for students who need to see themselves reflected in the people shaping the next generation.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, we are spotlighting 15 Black educators who are doing it right on TikTok. Whether you are a teacher looking for community, a parent who wants to better understand what teachers actually go through every day, or just someone who wants their For You Page to include more substance and more soul, these are the accounts you need to follow immediately. Check out our list of Black teachers you should be following on TikTok.