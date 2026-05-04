Teacher Appreciation Week - Black Teachers You Should Follow
Teacher Appreciation Week — 15 Black Teachers You Should Be Following On TikTok Right Now
It is Teacher Appreciation Week and we are not about to let it pass without giving flowers to the Black educators who have taken their talents from the classroom to TikTok. They have built communities that are equal parts funny, real, educational and deeply necessary. Check out 15 Black teachers you should be following on TikTok inside.
These are the teachers who clock in every single day, deal with things no job description could ever fully prepare you for, and then somehow find the time and the energy to show up on social media and make the rest of us feel seen while they are at it.
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As Bored Teachers has pointed out, teachers are using TikTok to connect with students, network with other professionals, share tips and hacks, be part of a community of educators, stay in the know about what is popular with students and vent and celebrate the joys and challenges of teaching. And nobody is doing it with more flavor, more honesty and more culture than the Black educators who have made the #BlackTeachersOnTikTok corner of the internet a whole destination.
If you have spent any time on the Black teachers on TikTok side of the app, you already know what we are talking about. These creators are not just posting for likes. They are showing the world what it looks like to be a Black professional navigating a system that was not always built for them while still showing up for their students with their whole hearts every single day. They are documenting the microaggressions, the underfunding, the impossible parent emails and the moments that make every single hard day worth it. They are building a community for educators who might otherwise feel completely alone in their buildings. And they are doing all of it with a level of relatability and humor that has the rest of us in a chokehold.
The data backs it up, too. One in three U.S. adults uses TikTok, most of whom are under 30, and TikTok has become a way for teachers to educate, inspire, and entertain audiences interested in joining the education profession. Black teachers on the platform are especially important because they provide representation that matters—not just for aspiring educators but for students who need to see themselves reflected in the people shaping the next generation.
This Teacher Appreciation Week, we are spotlighting 15 Black educators who are doing it right on TikTok. Whether you are a teacher looking for community, a parent who wants to better understand what teachers actually go through every day, or just someone who wants their For You Page to include more substance and more soul, these are the accounts you need to follow immediately. Check out our list of Black teachers you should be following on TikTok.
15 Black Teachers You Should Be Following On TikTok
1. @miss.sweet.tea
A bilingual Spanish teacher and Atlanta educator with over 375K followers, Miss Sweet Tea bridges culture, humor and language in a way that makes you wish she was your teacher. Her most viral video, showing exactly what teachers feel when that one class finally leaves, will have every educator in your life tagging you immediately.
2. @dashowstoppa
A fan favorite in the Black music teachers on TikTok community known for bringing real energy, humor and heart to educator content. Follow the account and let the algorithm take you on a journey through some of the most relatable teacher moments on the platform.
3. @neuro_d_teacher1
Chris Campbell is a third-grade teacher in St. Louis who uses his platform to humanize educators. He said his goal is for people to see that teachers are just normal people doing their best to make it a great experience for kids, and he is also a visible example of a Black male teacher with ADHD.
4. @lessonswithlewis
Featured by Bored Teachers, Lessonswithlewis uses humor to share tips for high school classroom management in a way that makes the whole thing feel like a comedy special you did not know you needed.
5. @signofdatimes
This account features American Sign Language content that is as educational as it is accessible, making it a standout voice for inclusive education on the platform.
6. @Aaron.zay
A Black male educator whose content shows morning work and real classroom moments has built a genuinely warm community of followers who show up for his updates as if it were their favorite show.
7. @the_mrskelly
A math teacher with over 1.4 million followers who consistently shares teaching tips, math quizzes and other helpful practices that other teachers and parents can use in their learning. The comments on her videos are full of students who finally understand concepts they had struggled with for years.
8. @mauzymusic
A teacher and artist, this account follows Mauzy Music, who shares relatable content about what really goes on inside the classroom. From memes, trending sounds, positive music and a whole lot of personality, this teacher is meeting students where they are — habitually online and in real life.
9. @therealeddiebcomedy
Eddie B is a comedian and educator whose teacher-specific comedy tours and viral content have made him one of the most recognized voices in the teacher TikTok space. His content is the kind that teachers send to each other in the group chat at 9pm, with zero context, and everyone immediately understands.
10. @misswondroussoul
Ms. Hassan is one of the flyest in and out of the classroom. Not only is she making an impact in education, but she looks cute and cool while doing it. We’re sure that makes her feel a lot more grounded and appealing to her students.
11. @allabout.brandon
This third-grade Houston teacher makes you laugh and question education. From relatable and funny trending sounds to real education issues, this creator is definitely someone to follow.
12. @buttabella
Ms. C is using her platform to transform her students’ lives with hygiene hauls, hilarious recounts of what her students share each week and more relatable content.
13. @_walkwithgrace
Showcasing why Black teachers matter. This creator shares her journey as an educator and poet with content of her being her authentic self.
14. @ajtheeducator
Teachers have lives too. This educator makes sure to highlight the duality of being a Black teacher today. Yes, he can be in the club at 2am and back in the classroom at 7am.
15. @ms.m_closet
Ms. M shares gems about teaching through comedy, real talk and loads of personality. Her videos continue to reach the masses on TikTok and she’s definitely someone you should watch.
Comment your favorite Black teacher creators below. Be sure to wish your favorite educator a Happy Teacher Appreciation Week!
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