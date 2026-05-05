Dionne Warwick Trends Amid Controversy
Dionne Warwick Goes Viral After Influencer Calls Her The B-Word — 8 Times She Cemented Her Icon Status, Since Some Folks Forgot
Dionne Warwick is one of the few living legends we are still blessed to see walking beautifully among us.
The style she has given, the grace she has carried, and the thousands of Black women and men she has inspired are not up for debate. Dionne Warwick was that girl before we even had the term “that girl.” And when it comes to her entertainment résumé of accolades, yes, it is longer than CVS receipts.
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Dionne has won six Grammy Awards and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. She has also been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame. Three of her songs — “Walk On By,” “Alfie,” and “Don’t Make Me Over” — have also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. And that does not even include her hosting gigs, acting roles, and cameos.
If that alone does not earn respect, what does? But, we digress.
Dionne Warwick And Teyana Taylor Had A Moment At The Billboard Women In Music Awards
Dionne attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she presented the Visionary Award to Teyana Taylor. The moment between the two singers felt special, almost like an official passing of the torch.
Teyana is set to play Dionne in an upcoming biopic about her life, and she has continuously praised the icon for her influence and impact. The two women also have that uncanny resemblance that makes you look twice. Mother and daughter. Sister and sister. Legend and next generation.
Seeing them share the stage was a quintessential example of the feel-good culture moments we love to see.
Put Some Respect On Dionne Warwick’s Name
But we did not have someone disrespecting the iconic Dionne Warwick on our 2026 bingo card. Thanks to social media influencer Nicky Campbell – smh – here we are.
Known for quick, blunt red carpet commentary, Nicky opened an Instagram Reel about the Billboard Women in Music looks with Dionne. He commented on her choice of footwear and referred to the legend using the B-word while doing it.
Absolutely not.
Needless to say, the internet erupted once news of Nicky’s unasked-for, unnecessary commentary went viral. Backlash came quickly under his Instagram post, which is still up, and across Threads. Fans, celebs, and other influencers jumped into the comments to defend Dionne and call out the disrespect.
Actress Amber Riley wrote, “Yea. You’ve lost your mind dear. We not lettin this one slide. That’s a legend and we don’t call elders the B word.” Stylist J. Bolin added, “I respect your fashion thoughts! But no disrespect will be given to our elders, queens, or black women! Simmer down!” Fans kept it even simpler: “Delete this,” “The disrespect is crazy,” and “You need to put respect on the name Dionne Warwick.”
At the end of the day, no Dionne Warwick slander is allowed – especially not for clicks, shares, or social media attention. We love sharp fashion commentary. We love when influencers give honest takes on the carpet. But there are ways to critique looks without disrespecting icons. And speaking of icons, some are simply untouchable.
Dionne Warwick is one of them.
8 Times Dionne Warwick Proved She Is That Girl
There is no reason to speak about her with anything less than respect. Her contributions to music, culture, and society have removed any opportunity to reduce her to a red carpet outfit.
Tact and taste still matter, and so does knowing who you are talking about.
But since some social media influencers seem to not know who she is, we are here to remind them. Swipe for some of our favorite pictures of Dionne Warwick throughout her legendary career.
1. Dionne Warwick – Blenheim Palace – 1968
Dionne poses in a flowing purple, orange, blue, and pink patterned gown with a white wrap. Her hair is styled in soft, short curls with that signature ’70s shape, paired with natural glam — warm skin, soft eyes, and a glossy lip. It’s effortless, feminine, and fully in her element.
2. Dionne Warwick – 1970 – Newport Jazz Festival
Dionne poses near a window ahead of performing at the Newport Jazz Festival in a colorful, floral-inspired look with pink, teal, orange, and green details. Her sleek bob with full bangs frames her face beautifully, while her makeup stays soft and fresh. This is that easy, artsy ’70s style that still feels cool today.
3. Dionne Warwick – 1977 – Portrait Session
Dionne gives pure confidence in this 1977 portrait, wearing a black belted dress with soft volume in the sleeves. Her short, full hairstyle adds shape and drama, while the simple necklace and glowing makeup keep the focus on her face.
4. Dionne Warwick – 1980 – 22nd Annual Grammy Awards
Dionne steps out in a gold and black beaded gown that catches every bit of light. The sheer sleeves and intricate embellishments give the look depth and movement. Her hair is styled in a sleek short cut, paired with defined brows, soft shimmer on the eyes, and a neutral lip.
5. Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston – 1990 – UNCF Awards Dinner
Two icons, one frame. Dionne shines in a black embellished suit with subtle sparkle, paired with oversized tinted glasses and soft glam. Next to her is Whitney Houston — her younger cousin — in a draped white gown with voluminous curls and radiant makeup. Legacy, beauty, and elegance all in one moment.
6. Dionne Warwick – 1990 – Café Society
Dionne steps out in a structured black dress with strong shoulders and a crisp striped collar detail, cinched at the waist and finished with a quilted black chain bag with gold hardware. Her hair is slicked back and close-cropped, with clean makeup, defined eyes, and a neutral lip.
7. Dionne Warwick – 1970
Whew! This black-and-white photo is a moment. The icon is serving major body, style, and fierce attitude in a body-hugging sequin dress we love. Her short hairstyle is sleek with flips, and her makeup leans a bit more defined with liner, glowing skin, and a polished lip.
8. Dionne Warwick – 2026 — Billboard Women in Music Awards
Dionne arrived at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a relaxed all-white suit with soft pinstripe pants and white shoes. Her cropped silver hair, black lace top, and delicate jewelry kept the look elegant and polished.
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