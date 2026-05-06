McDonald’s Is Turning Fast Food Into Fashion — Meet The Beaded Carriers Making Your Drink The Accessory

Source: Photo courtesy of McDonald’s / Susan Alexandra x McDonald’s Beaded Drink Carriers.

NYC-based designer Susan Alexandra is teaming up with McDonald’s to create the cutest accessories for a new line of refreshers and crafted sodas set to drop from the fast-food giant. Enter the beaded drink carriers. These standout accessories are the perfect complement to McDonald’s new permanent lineup of specialty drinks, inspired by fans and hitting restaurants on May 6. The six limited-edition beaded carriers, which go packed with intricate detailing handcrafted by Alexandra, will help happy customers free up their hands and elevate their summer outfits all at once.



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Stands out include the Strawberry Watermelon Refresher ($58), which comes paired with a pink and green beaded lattice that shows off the freeze-dried strawberries in the drink, along with miniature strawberries on the handle, delivering main character energy from the first sip to the last.



There’s also the bright and bold Sprite® Berry Blast Carrier ($48), packed with bold blue beads and a fringe trim that highlights the decadent cold foam and blue hue of the brand new soda. Style it, sip it, repeat. This carrier is effortlessly cool and impossible to ignore.



And if you’re looking for some more stylish flair, look no further than the Dirty Dr. Pepper® Carrier ($42) which is all about big beads and bold flavor. Inspired by that first icy, refreshing sip, the bubble-like beads turn your drink into a one-of-a-kind accessory that’s as fun to carry as it is to drink. Every detail, from the sparkling beadwork to the playful design, makes it a statement piece, perfect for anyone who wants their McDonald’s order to double as a style moment.

Source: Photo courtesy of McDonald’s / Susan Alexandra x McDonald’s Beaded Drink Carriers.

Who is Susan Alexandra?

During an exclusive interview with MadameNoire, Susan Alexandra shared that she has been creating beautiful jewelry in NYC for 11 years, with her own store open for six years in SoHo. She’s thrilled for McDonald’s fans to get their hands on all six of the exclusive beaded carriers, available on SusanAlexandra.com starting May 6. But she also hopes fans will stop by her store to immerse themselves in the incredible “charmacy.”

“We have something inside the store called a charmacy where you pick your own charm, pick your own base, and you design your own jewelry on the spot,” she beamed.

The jewelry business can be fiercely competitive, but Alexandra says confidence and authenticity have always been her superpowers.

“You have to keep your blinders on, you have to not compare yourself to others and you have to try and be as authentic to yourself with everything you do,” she added. “Do what nobody else can do and that’s what people want to see.”





Would you wear these cute beaded drink carriers? Let us know in the comments section.



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