Close
Fashion

Susan Alexandra X McDonald's Beaded Drink Carriers

McDonald’s Is Turning Fast Food Into Fashion — Meet The Beaded Carriers Making Your Drink The Accessory

Get ready to sip in style! McDonald's is partnering with designer Susan Alexandra for a chic, one-of-a-kind beverage holder collection.

Published on May 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beaded Drink Carriers, McDonald's, Susan Alexandra
Source: Photo courtesy of McDonald’s / Susan Alexandra x McDonald’s Beaded Drink Carriers.

NYC-based designer Susan Alexandra is teaming up with McDonald’s to create the cutest accessories for a new line of refreshers and crafted sodas set to drop from the fast-food giant. Enter the beaded drink carriers. These standout accessories are the perfect complement to McDonald’s new permanent lineup of specialty drinks, inspired by fans and hitting restaurants on May 6. The six limited-edition beaded carriers, which go packed with intricate detailing handcrafted by Alexandra, will help happy customers free up their hands and elevate their summer outfits all at once. 

RELATED CONTENT: “I’m Lovin’ It” — The 10 Greatest Commercial Jingles of All Time

Stands out include the Strawberry Watermelon Refresher ($58), which comes paired with a pink and green beaded lattice that shows off the freeze-dried strawberries in the drink, along with miniature strawberries on the handle, delivering main character energy from the first sip to the last.

There’s also the bright and bold Sprite® Berry Blast Carrier ($48), packed with bold blue beads and a fringe trim that highlights the decadent cold foam and blue hue of the brand new soda. Style it, sip it, repeat. This carrier is effortlessly cool and impossible to ignore.

And if you’re looking for some more stylish flair, look no further than the Dirty Dr. Pepper® Carrier ($42) which is all about big beads and bold flavor. Inspired by that first icy, refreshing sip, the bubble-like beads turn your drink into a one-of-a-kind accessory that’s as fun to carry as it is to drink. Every detail, from the sparkling beadwork to the playful design, makes it a statement piece, perfect for anyone who wants their McDonald’s order to double as a style moment.

Beaded Drink Carriers, McDonald's, Susan Alexandra
Source: Photo courtesy of McDonald’s / Susan Alexandra x McDonald’s Beaded Drink Carriers.

Who is Susan Alexandra?

During an exclusive interview with MadameNoire, Susan Alexandra shared that she has been creating beautiful jewelry in NYC for 11 years, with her own store open for six years in SoHo. She’s thrilled for McDonald’s fans to get their hands on all six of the exclusive beaded carriers, available on SusanAlexandra.com starting May 6. But she also hopes fans will stop by her store to immerse themselves in the incredible “charmacy.”

“We have something inside the store called a charmacy where you pick your own charm, pick your own base, and you design your own jewelry on the spot,” she beamed.

The jewelry business can be fiercely competitive, but Alexandra says confidence and authenticity have always been her superpowers.

“You have to keep your blinders on, you have to not compare yourself to others and you have to try and be as authentic to yourself with everything you do,” she added. “Do what nobody else can do and that’s what people want to see.”


Would you wear these cute beaded drink carriers? Let us know in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Light A Candle, Grab A Blanket & Get Cozy With The 10 Best Gifts For Literary Enthusiasts

Related Tags

mcdonald's Newsletter

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Inside

SECRET SECOND FIIT: Beyoncé Changed Into Another Outfit Inside The Met Gala

Bossip
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Beyoncé’s First Met Gala In A Decade Was Everything We Thought It Would Be

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

So Stunning: Diamond-Dripping Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Mother-Daughter Dazzle At The 2026 Met Gala

Bossip

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed 'Fashion Is Art'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comment
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
8 Items
LOVE  |  Davonta Herring

From Coco Jones To Megan Thee Stallion — Klay Thompson’s Dating History Sparks Serial Cheater Chatter

Comment
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close