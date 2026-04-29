Bow Wow & Joie Chavis' Daughter Shai Moss Turns 15: See Pics!
‘This Why I’m Single!’ — Bow Wow Drops Major Coins On Shai Moss’s Over-The-Top 15th Birthday Bash (The Gifts Gagged Us!)
From designer bags, bling, and surprise guests, Bow Wow and Joie Chavis‘ daughter, Shai Moss, celebrated her 15th birthday with a bang on Monday (April 27). Her famous parents spared no expense for their not-so-little girl. Shai has grown up right before our eyes, and now she’s a beautiful young lady whose looks are a perfect mix of both her mom and dad.
On Monday night, Bow Wow wrapped up The Boys 4 Life Tour in Memphis and immediately hit the road to surprise his baby girl for her big day. The 39-year-old rapper shared a video of the moment he pulled up on her at a restaurant on his Instagram. Shai’s jaw dropped at the sight of her dad as he explained that, unbeknownst to her, he had been in Dallas all day.
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On his Instagram Stories, the “Let Me Hold You” rapper posted more videos from Shai’s birthday dinner, which included even more surprises from her father. Bow Wow gifted her with two Balenciaga handbags, one in white and the other in black, to which the teen gushed, “Oh my gosh! It’s beautiful!”
The proud dad also gave his daughter a stunning Louis Vuitton charm bracelet. Apparently, the designer presents came with a hefty price tag because Bow Wow joked that the reason he’s single is from spending all his money on his daughter.
“THIS IS WHY I’M SINGLE. SHE STAYS IN MY WALLET,” Bow Wow teased. “IF YOU SEE ME UNDER THE FREEWAY WITH A SIGN SAYING I’LL HARLEM SHAKE FOR MONEY SPARE ME.”
But daddy duties didn’t stop there as another video showed Shai opening an Isabel Marant box, which had white sneaker boots inside. Behind the camera Bow Wow lovingly mocked his daughter as she thanked him for her gifts.
Shai’s mom, Joie, also celebrated their daughter’s birthday on Tuesday by hosting a dinner party at a restaurant. The fitness entrepreneur shared photos from the festivities on her Instagram. The photo dump showed Shai dressed to the nines in a yellow mini dress paired with gold sandal heels. The 15-year-old’s usually curly hair was styled straight, and she finished her look with layered necklaces and stacked bracelets. Meanwhile, Mama Chavis was equally stylish, rocking an all-black pantsuit with white boots.
The restaurant was dimly lit, decorated with a range of pink flowers in vases, and featured a long table with a custom pink-and-white menu with the birthday girl’s name on it. For food, guests enjoyed dishes like lobster mac and cheese, wagyu cheesesteak bites, truffle tallow parmesan fries, and rigatoni alla vodka. For dessert? Vanilla, cookies, and cream cake. It’s unclear if Bow Wow attended the dinner party based on the photos.
In the caption of her post, which included throwback photos and videos of Shai throughout her childhood, Joie praised her “beautiful, smart, and kind” mini-me daughter, concluding with: “Love you to infinity princess.”
Of course, the birthday girl herself also got in on the Instagram action, sharing photos of herself at the restaurant and a video of guests singing her happy birthday with her more than 500,000 followers. She captioned her post, “Finally fifteen! [yellow heart emoji].”
Happy Birthday, Shai! We know you had a ball.
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