Caring For Your Skin — Tips For All Skin Types Revealed

Source: KucherAV / Getty When caring for your skin, the key is consistent, gentle cleansing, extra hydration, and responsible time in the sun. Wash your face daily to remove dirt and other impurities. Advances in skin care have targeted treatments for darker skin needs, like hyperpigmentation and lasers that can avoid melanin. According to Grand View Research, the skin care product market in the United States had a $35.6 billion worth in 2025, set to reach $62.8 billion by 2033. While moisturizers accounted for almost half of this market share, other aspects of skin health, such as cleansing and sun protection, are as important. RELATED CONTENT: Meet Vanessa Marc —The Fab Facialist Behind Justine Skye, Zendaya And Cardi B’s Flawless Skin What Is a Black Woman-Friendly Skincare Routine? Take care of your largest organ with gentle cleansing, hydration, and appropriate exfoliation. Don’t forget to be mindful of sun time. Get It Clean Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Proper cleansing avoids using anything with harsh sulfates, which can create an ashy appearance on Black skin. Focus on gentle cleansers that hydrate while maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Stay Hydrated Just like with coily hair, Melanated-rich skin can also lose moisture very quickly, so consider moisturizing in layers. The right serum can supply deep moisturizing and essential nutrients, so look for ingredients like: Hydraulic acid: Hydrates

Hydrates Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Reduces hyperpigmentation

Reduces hyperpigmentation Vitamin C: Brightens

Brightens Azelaic acid: Fades dark spots Lock these serums in with emollient products like shea or cocoa butter. Using Vaseline at this layer can also prevent dryness and provide a layer of protection from the elements, especially in the wintertime. Beeswax-based balms also fortify the skin without creating clogged pores.

Block That UV All skin needs protection from the sun, including your chocolatey one. If you’re worried about too many layers of protection, you can find moisturizers and serums that already have SPF in them. However, if you’re outside under heavy sun exposure, you may need to reapply additional standalone SPF every few hours. Source: Gabrielle Union / Source: Gabrielle Union/IG: @gabunion Gently Scrub A good scrub about twice a week is essential for removing dead skin cells that regular washing won’t get rid of. This process also helps to boost cell turnover, which can help the skin continue to glow and reduce any dark spots. Do Black People Actually Need Sunscreen? Black skin can glow and blissfully soak up the sun, as melanin does provide natural protection. However, Black women still need to include ongoing UV ray protection as part of self-care and health management. Our melanin is beautiful, but it doesn’t prevent sunspots, damage, or worst of all, skin cancer. While the American Cancer Society agrees that Black people have far less common incidences of skin cancer, it can occur in rarer forms and in unusual places like the soles of the feet. Black patients with the disease often don’t find it until much later in the more dangerous and potentially fatal stages. Plus, there’s Melasma, a condition caused by hormones and sun exposure. It shows up as symmetrical patches on areas like the cheeks or forehead.

How Can Different Skin Types Adopt? If you’re a Black woman with dry skin, use thick lotions containing hyaluronic acid or glycerin. However, those with oily skin may prefer foaming gel-based products and more lightweight moisturizers, such as jojoba oil, over shea butter. For sensitive skin, check labels for words like “fragrance- free” and “hypoallergenic” to avoid reactions. Salicylic acid can help those with acne-prone skin. Black women of all skin types opting for additional cosmetic skin care treatments like lasers should find a dermatologist who uses lasers tailored for dark skin safety, such as YAG lasers. Why Is Natural Skincare So Popular? Black women have always loved natural skin butters made from shea and coconut, but there are also questions about how processed and organic individual products are. The increased demand for natural or organic skincare products has risen from concerns about chemical absorption and sustainability as people adapt to better overall health. Wholesale skincare ingredients from bentonite clay to castor oil are readily available to cover various needs. Get creative and mix them into bespoke skin care (and hair care) concoctions.