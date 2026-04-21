The Ultimate Hollywood Merger! Eric Murphy And Jasmin Lawrence Welcome Daughter, Ari Skye

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Congratulations!

Two iconic Hollywood families are now even more connected as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence celebrate the arrival of their granddaughter, Ari Skye Murphy.

According to E! News, their new baby girl was welcomed by Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, marking a major milestone that fans have been watching unfold in real time.

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Speaking at the American Film Institute Achievement Award ceremony, proud grandpa Eddie Murphy confirmed the news, sharing that the couple welcomed their daughter just weeks ago.

He also noted that, despite his experience, he isn’t one to offer direct advice to the new parents, explaining that they’ll learn more by watching him than by listening.