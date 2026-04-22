Go Green, Stay Rich — 7 Earth Day Habits That’ll Save You Money All Year Long

Source: isabella antonelli / Getty

Saving the planet doesn’t require a hefty price tag. In this economy, we are absolutely here to both sustain Earth and save our coins. Check out Earth Day habits to save you money all year long inside.

The good news is that going green does not have to mean spending more money upfront or completely flipping your lifestyle overnight. In fact, small, consistent habits can lead to real savings over time while helping reduce waste and protect the environment.

RELATED CONTENT: Spring Isn’t About Doing More—It’s About Protecting Your Peace: 9 Habits To Reset & Revive



According to Alliant Credit Union’s Earth Day guide, simple lifestyle shifts like washing clothes in cold water or switching to reusable products can cut down on both energy use and household expenses. Translation: your eco era can also be your financially responsible era.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Here are seven easy Earth Day habits that will keep your wallet and the planet in good shape all year long.