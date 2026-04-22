7 Earth Day Habits That’ll Save You Money All Year Long
Go Green, Stay Rich — 7 Earth Day Habits That’ll Save You Money All Year Long
- Saving the planet doesn’t require a hefty price tag. Check out Earth Day habits to save you money all year long inside.
Saving the planet doesn’t require a hefty price tag. In this economy, we are absolutely here to both sustain Earth and save our coins. Check out Earth Day habits to save you money all year long inside.
The good news is that going green does not have to mean spending more money upfront or completely flipping your lifestyle overnight. In fact, small, consistent habits can lead to real savings over time while helping reduce waste and protect the environment.
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According to Alliant Credit Union’s Earth Day guide, simple lifestyle shifts like washing clothes in cold water or switching to reusable products can cut down on both energy use and household expenses. Translation: your eco era can also be your financially responsible era.
Here are seven easy Earth Day habits that will keep your wallet and the planet in good shape all year long.
1. Start a Herb Garden
Growing your own herbs like basil, mint, and thyme is one of the easiest ways to cut grocery costs. Even a small windowsill garden can save you from repeatedly buying overpriced packaged herbs. Plus, you reduce plastic waste in the process.
2. Swap Bottled Water for a Reusable Bottle
If you are still buying bottled water, it is time to let that go. The average American spends hundreds annually on single-use bottles, while a reusable option can pay for itself quickly. It is one of the simplest swaps with the biggest payoff.
3. Use Reusable Kitchen Basics
Paper towels, plastic wrap, and disposable napkins add up fast. Switching to reusable cloths and containers can save hundreds per year while cutting down on daily waste.
4. Wash Clothes in Cold Water More Often
Hot water equals higher energy bills. Cold-water washes can significantly reduce energy use and costs while also helping your clothes last longer.
5. Reuse Home Decor Before Buying New
Before you hit “add to cart,” look around your space. Rearranging furniture, repainting pieces, or repurposing items can refresh your home without spending extra money. Sustainability can look like creativity, not consumption.
6. Choose Refillable Beauty Basics
From skincare to body products, refillable options help you reduce packaging waste and repeated purchases. Buying once and refilling later is often cheaper in the long run and better for the environment.
7. Plan One No-Spend, Low-Waste Meal a Week
Challenge yourself to cook one meal using only what you already have. It reduces food waste and grocery bills while encouraging more mindful consumption. Think of it as a reset for your fridge and your finances.
Living sustainably does not have to feel overwhelming or expensive. With a few intentional choices, you can celebrate Earth Day every day while keeping your budget intact. Comment on some of the ways you save while helping to sustain the planet.
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