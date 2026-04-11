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It's National Pet Day! See Our Favorite Black Celebs & Their Pets

It’s National Pet Day! See Our Favorite Black Celebs & Their Pets

We you love talking about Black celebs as much as you love pets, the occasion of "National Pet Day" makes for a great gallery moment.

Published on April 11, 2026
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It will never be a sore sight on the eyes to see a pet lover with their furry, feathery and/or feline family member. Pets can bring a warmness to life that’s unmatched to any monetary gain or material possession. As the world celebrates the grand occasion of National Pet Day today (April 11), we figured it would make for a great gallery moment.

RELATED CONTENT: Ways Having Pets Prepares You For Parenthood

When you spend a good portion of time talking about all things Black celebrities, it’s not surprising that we’d be thinking about their pets on this rather cute annual celebration. As some of the most envied heirs and heiresses in the industry, these animals are living better than most humans. Instagram accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, pet clothing with price tags that could put some mortgages to shame, food that could be served in the finest French eateries and grooming fit for a photoshoot at a moment’s notice are all the norm for a pet celebrity. Add all that to the illustrious upbringing of a Black household, a rich one at that, and you’ve definitely got yourself a pet party!

You’ve got the presidential pups, the pigeon coop of a boxing champ, a cheetah owned by a pioneering diva of entertainment and a few owls owned by the man who helped spearhead Outkast. Trust and believe, cats and dog aren’t the only ones that make it into the big house! We’ve rounded up some of the best furry friends over the years that brought even more light to the stars of our culture. Some are unfortunately no longer here with us, but the memories will always be cherished through images like the ones we were able to put together.

Keep scrolling — try not to squeal too much! — as we celebrate National Pet Day with these Black celebrities and their perfect pet animals:

MEGAN THEE STALLION


DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON


ZENDAYA


BIG BOI


MIKE TYSON


THE OBAMAS

TRACEY MORGAN


RIHANNA


LEWIS HAMILTON


RICK JAMES


KEVIN HART


CANDACE PARKER


ICE-T


JOSEPHINE BAKER


SLASH


VANESSA WILLIAMS


OPRAH


THE SMITHS

MARIAH CAREY


HALLE BERRY

LUPITA NYONG’O

THE WILSONS

SHEMAR MOORE

SIMONE BILES

SHERRI SHEPHERD

Related Tags

animal lovers black celebrity kids celebrity kids pets trending
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