From Oakland To Napa Valley — How Chef Mimi Created The Culture’s Most Coveted Wine Weekend

Source: Black Food & Wine Experience. There are moments that shift energy—and then there are moments that redefine space entirely. This Juneteenth, Napa Valley became something different.



More vibrant. More intentional. More ours. Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. At the center of that shift is Chef Mimi—a culinary-trained chef, mother, and visionary who turned a dream rooted in Oakland into one of the most talked-about luxury experiences in the country. In under six months, she created and sold out a 3,000-person Napa Valley takeover through the Black Food & Wine Experience—a multi-day, immersive experience where food, wine, and culture collide. Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. RELATED CONTENT: Lifestyle Brand DIALLO ‘Moves With A Purpose’ Hosting Curated Dining Experience In NYC [Exclusive]

She Didn’t Just Enter Napa—She Reimagined It Napa Valley has long been synonymous with exclusivity. Prestige. Tradition. But rarely has it been synonymous with us. Chef Mimi didn’t wait for an invitation into that space. Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. She created her own. The Napa Valley takeover wasn’t just about access—it was about ownership of experience. Every detail, from the venues to the programming, was curated with intention—designed to center Black professionals in a space where luxury felt both elevated and familiar.

From Oakland Roots to Global Vision Source: Black Food & Wine Experience. Before Napa, there was Oakland. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Chef Mimi’s journey began watching her mother, artist Kalimah Iman, and her father, a member of the Black Panther Party, create meals in the 1980s that were more than nourishment—they were expressions of resistance, resilience, and love. That foundation became the blueprint. The Black Food & Wine Experience grew from an intimate Oakland gathering into a multi-city movement spanning San Francisco and Detroit—each expansion grounded in one mission: to celebrate Black excellence through culinary and wine experiences at the highest level. Napa was the next evolution. Source: Black Food & Wine Experience.

A Weekend Designed to Be Felt Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. The takeover unfolded as a layered, immersive journey. It began at Sterling Vineyards, where guests ascended by gondola into Vino & Vibe—a breathtaking opening moment that set the tone for the weekend.



It deepened at Louis M. Martini Winery, where A Seat at the Table Juneteenth dinner brought storytelling to life through a four-course, chef-driven experience.



And then, it exploded into its most defining moment.



Dripped in Gold, Rooted in Culture Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. The Grand Tasting—aptly themed “Dripped in Gold”—was more than an event.



It was a declaration.



Guests arrived in designer sneakers and gold accents, blending luxury with ease, tradition with individuality. Thousands of attendees moved through curated tastings, chef activations, and immersive cultural experiences that felt both elevated and deeply personal.



In that moment, Napa didn’t just host the culture.



It reflected it.

Where Intimacy Meets Legacy Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. As the night continued, the energy shifted into something more intimate.



At the McClelland House—the only Black-owned boutique hotel in Napa Valley—a select group gathered for an after-hours experience inspired by the legacy of juke joints.



Soul food. Cigars. Curated pours.



It was a reminder that Black celebration has always found a way—even when it had to exist behind closed doors.



Luxury, Reimagined Source: chef mimi / Black Food & Wine Experience. The weekend closed with Legacy & Luxe, a brunch that felt like a final exhale—refined, intentional, and joyful.



Guests sipped sparkling wines, enjoyed chef-curated cuisine, and experienced signature details like a Sir Davis Whiskey lemonade stand by Beyoncé and handcrafted Palomas featuring Lobos 1707 Tequila, co-founded by LeBron James.



Every element was curated.



Every detail considered.



Every moment felt. Source: Black Food & Wine Experience.