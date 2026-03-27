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Tyrese & Tank’s VERZUZ Best Moments

Turtlenecks, Tension & Timeless Hits — Inside Tyrese & Tank’s Memorable VERZUZ

If you pulled up to the VERZUZ for R&B nostalgia, Tyrese and Tank delivered that and more. Check out the best moments from their VERZUZ. 

Published on March 27, 2026
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Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

If you pulled up to the latest VERZUZ for smooth vocals and classic R&B nostalgia, Tyrese and Tank delivered that and then some. Check out the best moments from Tyrese and Tank’s VERZUZ inside. 

The relaunch of the fan-favorite series brought the longtime collaborators face-to-face in a night that balanced vocal flexing with viral comedy. According to Complex, the event quickly turned into a social media moment thanks to their chemistry, surprise guests, and a few unforgettable jokes that had viewers laughing in real time.

While both artists were ready to run through their catalogs, what made the night stand out was how naturally the music, humor, and brotherhood blended. From playful jabs to genuine appreciation for each other’s hits, the energy never felt forced. Instead, it felt like two R&B vets reminding the audience why they have remained staples in the culture for decades.

Scroll for the standout moments everyone is still talking about.

Moments From Tyrese and Tank’s VERZUZ

Tank vs. The Turtleneck


Tank absolutely stole the internet when he zeroed in on Tyrese’s outfit choice. What started as a simple joke about his turtleneck turned into a full-on comedic remix. Tank sang about it, roasted it, and refused to let it go. Fans online immediately joined in, turning the moment into one of the night’s most viral highlights.

Playful “Sabotage” On The Sound System


Tyrese had a moment where he jokingly called out the sound team, asking for better audio and hinting that Tank might be behind the scenes pulling strings. Tank quickly flipped the joke, and the two laughed it off. It added a layer of playful tension that kept the crowd entertained.

Surprise Pull Up From Jamie Foxx


Jamie Foxx came through and instantly shifted the energy. Calling the night a celebration of R&B, he joined both artists onstage and reminded everyone why he remains one of the most versatile entertainers in the game.

Trey Songz Keeps The Energy Going


Trey Songz also made a surprise appearance, adding another layer of star power and keeping the momentum strong as the night continued.

TGT Album Tease


Tyrese had fans locked in when he hinted at new music from TGT, the group he shares with Ginuwine and Tank. While Tank playfully tried to shut it down, the tease alone was enough to spark excitement about a possible reunion.

Real R&B Moments


Beyond the jokes, both artists delivered vocally. They performed fan favorites, vibed to each other’s records, and reminded the audience why their catalogs still hit the same.

From viral jokes to genuine musical moments, this VERZUZ showed fans that R&B legends still know how to command a stage and the timeline. So who won? Comment on your favorite moment below.

RELATED: ‘More Than A Woman’ — 20 Aaliyah Songs That Redefined R&B Forever

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