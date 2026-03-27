Turtlenecks, Tension & Timeless Hits — Inside Tyrese & Tank’s Memorable VERZUZ

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty If you pulled up to the latest VERZUZ for smooth vocals and classic R&B nostalgia, Tyrese and Tank delivered that and then some. Check out the best moments from Tyrese and Tank’s VERZUZ inside. The relaunch of the fan-favorite series brought the longtime collaborators face-to-face in a night that balanced vocal flexing with viral comedy. According to Complex, the event quickly turned into a social media moment thanks to their chemistry, surprise guests, and a few unforgettable jokes that had viewers laughing in real time. While both artists were ready to run through their catalogs, what made the night stand out was how naturally the music, humor, and brotherhood blended. From playful jabs to genuine appreciation for each other’s hits, the energy never felt forced. Instead, it felt like two R&B vets reminding the audience why they have remained staples in the culture for decades. Scroll for the standout moments everyone is still talking about.

Moments From Tyrese and Tank’s VERZUZ Tank vs. The Turtleneck Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tank absolutely stole the internet when he zeroed in on Tyrese’s outfit choice. What started as a simple joke about his turtleneck turned into a full-on comedic remix. Tank sang about it, roasted it, and refused to let it go. Fans online immediately joined in, turning the moment into one of the night’s most viral highlights.

Playful “Sabotage” On The Sound System

Tyrese had a moment where he jokingly called out the sound team, asking for better audio and hinting that Tank might be behind the scenes pulling strings. Tank quickly flipped the joke, and the two laughed it off. It added a layer of playful tension that kept the crowd entertained.

Surprise Pull Up From Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx came through and instantly shifted the energy. Calling the night a celebration of R&B, he joined both artists onstage and reminded everyone why he remains one of the most versatile entertainers in the game.

Trey Songz Keeps The Energy Going

Trey Songz also made a surprise appearance, adding another layer of star power and keeping the momentum strong as the night continued.

TGT Album Tease

Tyrese had fans locked in when he hinted at new music from TGT, the group he shares with Ginuwine and Tank. While Tank playfully tried to shut it down, the tease alone was enough to spark excitement about a possible reunion.