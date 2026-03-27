Close
Celebrity News

Has NeNe Leakes Reunited With Nyonisela Sioh?

‘I’m Not In A Relationship With Anybody’ — NeNe Leakes Sparks Reunion Rumors With Ex After Courtside Kisses With New Boo

Love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, who broke up in 2023.

Published on March 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MISTR's National PrEP Day
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

“What is dis, honey?” Rumors are swirling that love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, just weeks after the Housewives legend was spotted sweetly smooching someone else.

According to an exclusive report from theJasmineBrand on March 24, whispers are swirling that NeNe and the Liberia-born designer have quietly rekindled their relationship nearly three years after calling it quits in 2023. While neither party has confirmed the reunion, insiders claim the two have found their way back to each other, low-key and out of the spotlight (for now).

RELATED CONTENT: ‘This My Man!’ NeNe Leakes Pops Out At Grizzlies Game With New Boo — Here’s Everything We Know About Arthur Horne III

NeNe Leakes Was Spotted Kissing Memphis Attorney Arthur Horne III In February

But here’s where things get a little spicy.

Just last month, NeNe was spotted getting cozy with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As previously reported, video footage obtained by TMZ showed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sharing hugs, kisses, and courtside cuddles with Horne. The pair didn’t exactly hide from the cameras either, at one point even pausing for a picture-perfect kiss. Witnesses said they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” making it look like more than just a friendly night out, though no official label was ever confirmed.

Now, with talk of Sioh back in the picture, fans are left wondering: what exactly is going on in NeNe’s love life? It’s not clear, but according to an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on March 12, she’s been firmly living it up in her “self-love” era.

She also took to Instagram Live shortly after her outing with Horne III, telling fans that it was “simply” a date, and that she has been on a quest to find her forever partner.

“I’m not in a relationship with anybody,” she claimed. “I really want to give it a real shot and date with intention. Find my life partner and…go somewhere and sit down.”

For those keeping score, NeNe and Sioh’s relationship first made headlines in 2022, not just for the romance, but for the legal drama involving his ex-wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh.

She filed a lawsuit accusing Leakes of contributing to the breakdown of their marriage, citing emotional distress and loss of affection. The controversy cast a shadow over the couple, and by 2023, NeNe confirmed during an interview with Carlos King that they had gone their separate ways.

“We’re taking a break,” she said at the time. “It’s…things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment,” she added, before joking:

“He is single, so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead.”

Well…it looks like that window may have closed.

Do you think NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh are really back together? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: The Door Is OPEN, The Shade Is Packed—NeNe Leakes Is Officially Back In The Bravo Streets

Related Tags

Arthur Horne III Liberia nene leakes Nene Leakes Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Latto and 21 Savage

High Time For A Hard Launch! Latto & Her 'Big Mama' Baby Bump Grace 'Paper Magazine,' 21 Savage Finally Seems To Confirm Their Coupledom

Bossip
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Russell Wilson’s Best Dad Moments That Have Us In Our Feelings

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Houston Rodeo 2026 Vol 3

Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! One Last Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

Bossip
Underground Railroad Illustration

The Tragic History Of ‘Fancy Girls’ In U.S. Slavery

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Shay Taylor
2 Items
Women To Know  |  Shannon Dawson

From Cleaning Floors To Saving Lives — Former Yale Hospital Janitor Shay Taylor Returns As A Doctor

Comment
Women Crush Wednesday: These Black Queens Are The Subject Of Our Wildest Fantasies, Vol. 16
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — These 50 Black Queens Are The Subject Of Our Wildest Fantasies, Vol. 16

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close