‘I’m Not In A Relationship With Anybody’ — NeNe Leakes Sparks Reunion Rumors With Ex After Courtside Kisses With New Boo

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

“What is dis, honey?” Rumors are swirling that love might be back on the menu for NeNe Leakes and her ex-boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, just weeks after the Housewives legend was spotted sweetly smooching someone else.

According to an exclusive report from theJasmineBrand on March 24, whispers are swirling that NeNe and the Liberia-born designer have quietly rekindled their relationship nearly three years after calling it quits in 2023. While neither party has confirmed the reunion, insiders claim the two have found their way back to each other, low-key and out of the spotlight (for now).

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But here’s where things get a little spicy.

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Just last month, NeNe was spotted getting cozy with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As previously reported, video footage obtained by TMZ showed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star sharing hugs, kisses, and courtside cuddles with Horne. The pair didn’t exactly hide from the cameras either, at one point even pausing for a picture-perfect kiss. Witnesses said they were “hugged up” and “really touchy-feely,” making it look like more than just a friendly night out, though no official label was ever confirmed.

Now, with talk of Sioh back in the picture, fans are left wondering: what exactly is going on in NeNe’s love life? It’s not clear, but according to an Instagram post shared by the reality TV star on March 12, she’s been firmly living it up in her “self-love” era.