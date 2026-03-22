Close
Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

The Ultimate Guide Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag

Declutter Your Cosmetics: The Ultimate Guide Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag

Here’s your nudge for a little spring cleaning, starting with your makeup bag. Check out some helpful tips inside.

Published on March 22, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spring is the season of fresh starts, and your makeup bag deserves the same reset as your closet. Here’s your nudge for a little Spring cleaning, starting with your makeup bag. Check out some helpful tips to start clearing space in your beauty stash. 

RELATED CONTENT: Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

If your beauty routine has been feeling a little off lately, your products might be the reason why. According to Women of Today, one of the most effective ways to revive your glow is by taking a full inventory of what you own and getting honest about what still serves you. That means pulling everything out. Yes, everything includes that lip gloss at the bottom of your purse and the foundation you forgot you bought last summer.

Once you see it all laid out, the removal process becomes real. As highlighted by blogger Natalie Setareh, expired products and contaminated tools can quietly work against your skin, leading to breakouts and uneven application. 

This is where the “what to toss and what to keep” conversation really begins.

What To Toss

Start with anything expired. Mascara and liquid liners should be replaced every three to six months, while foundation and concealer typically last about a year. If a product smells off, has separated, or feels different on your skin, it is time to let it go. The same applies to anything you have not used in the past year. Be honest with yourself. If it did not make the rotation, then it probably won’t now. Feels a lot like cleaning out that closet, huh?

You should also toss products that are not suited for your skin type. Heavy creams that clog your pores or overly matte formulas that dry you out are doing more harm than good. And do not forget your tools. Old sponges and unwashed brushes can hold bacteria that transfer directly onto your face.

What To Keep

Hold on to products that still perform well, match your skin type, and fit your current routine. Think everyday essentials like your go-to foundation, a reliable concealer, mascara, and a lip color that makes you feel put together. Multi-use products also deserve a spot in your bag. A cream blush that doubles as a lip tint, or an eyeshadow that can work as a liner, adds versatility without the clutter.

Spring is also a great time to swap in lighter formulas. Trade heavy foundations for tinted SPF, and opt for cream-based products that give your skin a natural, dewy finish.

Clean Before You Rebuild

Curly woman smiling while doing makeup in the morning
Source: Zinkevych / Getty

Before putting anything back, clean it. Wash your brushes weekly with gentle soap and warm water, then let them air-dry. Wipe down product packaging and consider even washing your makeup bag itself. This step is essential if you want a true reset.

At the end of the day, spring cleaning your makeup bag is meant to create a routine that actually supports your skin. When your products are fresh, functional, and intentional, your glow will surely follow.

What tips do you have for spring cleaning your beauty routine? Comment below. 

RELATED CONTENT: Budget Beauty! 10 Luxury Inspired Makeup Dupes Under $25

Related Tags

makeup makeup brushes makeup for black women makeup tips

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

21 Savage and Latto

Big Mama Madness: Latto’s Bump Pic & A ‘Suspicious’ Like Send Fans Into Frenzy

Bossip
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend 9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch

Stay Schemin': Kandi Burruss Shuts Down $2M Divorce Settlement And Child Custody Rumors, 'Please Stop'

Bossip
Young woman sitting alone in restaurant

10 Ways Black Women Can Romanticize Their Lives

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Congratulations! Latto Is Pregnant - See How She Revealed Her Baby News

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Tina Knowles’ Mama Tina’s Gumbo Shut Down After Customer Claims She ‘Suffered Food Intoxication’

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Givenchy - Runway - Spring/Summer 1997 Paris Haute Couture Week
55 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson, Danica Daniel

‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

Comment
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
4 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

From Lori Harvey To Rumored Flings — Inside Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship Timeline

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close